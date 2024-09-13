CAHOKIA HEIGHTS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that pavement repairs on southbound Interstate 255 between Illinois 15 and Illinois 157 in St. Clair County will require lane closures over several weekends. Throughout construction, at least one lane will remain open at all times.

Article continues after sponsor message

Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, weather permitting, the two left lanes of southbound I-255 between Illinois 15 and Illinois 157 will be closed. One of the southbound lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.