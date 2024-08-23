CAHOKIA HEIGHTS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that pavement repairs on southbound Interstate 255 between Illinois 15 and Illinois 157 in St. Clair County will require lane closures over several weekends. Throughout construction, at least one lane will remain open at all times.

The lane closures started at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, and the two left lanes of southbound I-255 between Illinois 15 and Illinois 157 will be closed. One of the southbound lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

This advance work is part of a $65.4 million project, made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, to resurface I-255 throughout St. Clair County.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

