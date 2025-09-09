PONTOON BEACH – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that in addition to the ongoing closure of Illinois 111 at Interstate 270 in Madison County, a weekend lane closure of eastbound I-270 from Illinois 203 to Illinois 111 will begin, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. The closure is necessary for ramp construction and is expected to be lifted by 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15.

Work on the entire interchange is anticipated to be completed by the end of October.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this lane closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

