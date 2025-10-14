Our Daily Show Interview! Grief Retreat Set for 11-14/11-16!

COLUMBIA - Grieving community members can join the second annual Emotional Freedom After Loss Retreat.

From Nov. 14–16, 2025, at the Toddhall Retreat and Conference Center in Columbia, 15 women will come together for the weekend retreat. You will receive a discount code if you register by Oct. 20, 2025. Teresa Reiniger, who organized the event, is a grief coach who works with people year-round, but she hopes the retreat is a special time for women who need to heal.

“We do not, as a society, take time to grieve,” Reiniger said. “This is perfect for that. Step away from everything else and go into a weekend where you’re working on your grief. I say ‘working on your grief’ because grief is work. It is hard to go through. There’s so much that goes along with it.”

During the retreat, women will come together for a weekend of nature walks, massages, yoga, breathwork, journaling and pampering. All meals and accommodations are included. The goal, Reiniger explained, is to give participants the time they need to feel those emotions.

She also emphasized the value of connecting with other people who are grieving. In her experience, building a community of people who understand what you’re going through can go a long way toward your own healing.

“It’s one of the biggest pieces, the community that is built there and the relationships that are built that they then have for the holidays and the next year and beyond,” Reiniger said. “To have those connections is key. It’s a big part of the retreat, bringing these people all together so they have that community that they can lean on, as well as myself and the other women that I have brought in to support and help them.”

In her coaching practice, Living After Grief, Reiniger does one-on-one and group coaching sessions with community members. She prefers to work with clients for at least one year, so they can navigate all birthdays, holidays and anniversaries together.

But she acknowledged that grief isn’t always centered on a person. People also grieve changing identities, losses of items after natural disasters, the end of marriages, and many other experiences. This retreat — and Reiniger’s coaching — is open to any form of grief you might be experiencing.

“Whatever a person’s loss is, there’s not one loss,” she explained. “There’s many griefs that really encompass that one grief…We’re all going through grief of some sort. There’s no one living who is not going through some sort of a grief.”

Reiniger hopes the retreat provides a comforting, healing space for the 15 participants to connect and feel the emotions they need to feel in their grief journeys. She encourages people to reach out to her with any questions. She also noted that she is willing to work out payment plans or other arrangements as needed.

For more information about the second annual Emotional Freedom After Loss Retreat, visit the official webpage. Check out the Living After Grief website at LivingAfterGrief.com for more information about Reiniger, her coaching opportunities, and upcoming events.

