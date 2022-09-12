GIRLS GOLF

ALTON CLASSIC AT ROLLING HILLS GOLF CLUB

HYTEN SHOOTS SCHOOL RECORD 72 TO WIN INDIVIDUAL TITLE, LANCERS WIN TEAM TITLE IN ALTON CLASSIC: Father McGivney Catholic's Sarah Hyten set a new school record for lowest 18-hole round by shooting a one-over-par 72 to win the Alton Classic Saturday at Rolling Hills Golf Club.

Belleville East shot a 354 to win the team title, with Marquette Catholic firing a 361 to take second, Highland was third with a 366, the Griffins were fourth at 371, Collinsville came in fifth with a 399, in sixth place was Belleville West with a 410, the host Redbirds were sevebtg with a 418 and the Edwardsville B team came in eighth at 423.

Addison Kenney of the Redbirds came in second with a 77, while Cale Albertina and Allison Brown of the Lancers tied for third at 79, Lilly Montague of the Explorers was fifth with an 83, Lindsay Jackson of O'Fallon, Paige Yasitis of McGivney and Brooke Hunsche of Highland ended in a three-way deadlock for sixth, all shooting 88 an Ava Bartosiak of Marquette came in ninth with a 90.

RIVER CHALLENGE AT EAGLE SPRINGS GOLF CLUB, NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY

JOHNSON COMES IN THIRD AT RIVER CHALLENGE, TIGERS TIE FOR THIRD WITH O'FALLON: Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson came in third with a two-over-par 74 as the Tigers and O'Fallon tied for third in the River Challenge at Eagle Springs Golf Club in north St. Louis County.

St. Joseph's Academy won the team title with a 318, four shots ahead of long-time rival Visitation Academy, who had a 322, the Tigers and Panthers both shot a 327 to tie for third, Rockwood Marquette of Chesterfield, Mo. and Waterloo tied for fifth with a 356 each, Triad was seventh with a 381 and Lindbergh was eighth at 386.

Reese Kite of Waterloo was the individual winner with an ever-par 72, while K.C.Lenox of St. Joe's came in second at 73, followed by Nicole Johnson, Avery McLaughlin of Viz was fourth with a 75, O'Fallon's Reagan Martin came in fifth with a 76, the Tigers' Rachel Johnson was in a deadlock with Isabella Buckley of the Angels for sixth with identical scores of 77 and an eighth-place tie saw the Knights' Emma Hill shoot an 80 with Cali Smith of the Bulldogs, Reese Reinhardt of the Flyers, Peyton Cusick of the Mustangs and Kendall Stone of the Vivettes.

In addition to both Nicole and Rachel Johnson, Alayna Garman shot an 87 for Edwardsville, while Ali Geminn had an 89, Ruhee Gupchup shot a 97 and Sophia Rankin fired a 104.

To go along with Hill, Layla Moore came up with a 98 for Triad, with Paige Hawkes firing a 100, both Alexa Shreve and Makenna Jensen carded a 103 and Kylie Miller shot a 108.

