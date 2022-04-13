WEST ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office announces the gate to the area will now be closed at all times beginning this Saturday, April 16th, 2022, and will remain closed to vehicle traffic until further notice.

Foot traffic is still welcome. The public is encouraged to report any observed or suspected illegal activity to the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000 or call 911.

Lincoln Shields Recreation Area, part of the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, is located along the Mississippi River in West Alton, Missouri just west of the Clark Bridge.

The area holds a Civil War memorial to the Confederate prisoners who contracted small pox and were then quarantined in a hospital on what became known as "Small Pox Island." Those soldiers then died and were buried on the island. Because of the shifting of the river channel and the flooding of the Mississippi River, Small Pox Island is now submerged.

For more information please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

