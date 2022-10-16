ALTON - This has been an eventful weekend for Millenium Temple Pastor Michael Porter Sr. and his wife, Alberta, at the church located at 801 Blair Avenue in Alton. There has been a celebration that started Friday evening, then continued with a service Saturday afternoon, and concludes at 3 p.m. Sunday with festivities led by Supt. R. Douglass.

Each event has featured a church service in Pastor Porter's honor.

Sarah Porter, the couple's daughter, has helped coordinate the services honoring her father, who has had a tremendous impact on not only the church congregation but the entire community.

"I am very proud of my dad for being a pastor who does a lot for the community," Sarah said. "He looks out for people. He opens the food pantry here for those in need and always has the church open to people. We do a Thanksgiving dinner and a toy drive at Christmas time which helps a lot of residents.

"My mom and dad have always been active in the community. I run the food pantry and I help in feeding the homeless. My daughter and mother are also a big reason for the food pantry's success. We encourage people to come out and join the services. When it becomes cold in the winter and people don't have a place to stay, my father opens the church. My mom and dad are incredible people."

