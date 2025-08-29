EDWARDSVILLE – The City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is encouraging everyone who can to try going a week without driving, and is offering students a chance to do their part by traveling to school via the Bike Bus.

The Week Without Driving challenge and Bike Bus are two initiatives championed by the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, which focuses on education and accessibility issues for pedestrians and cyclists in Edwardsville.

The Week Without Driving is happening this year from September 29 to October 5. The idea is simple: Try to avoid taking a solo trip in a vehicle during the designated week. Instead, consider walking, biking, taking public transportation, carpooling or hailing a ride service. It’s not a failure if you must drive, but organizers suggest using the opportunity to consider the costs and impact on people whose options aren’t so varied. “Encourage others and your family and your neighbors to try it out,” committee member Ashley Cox said. “Just the fact that you tried it is a big deal.”

Registration is not required, but is encouraged to provide useful input on the activity. The committee members also hope to share participants’ motivation and thoughts on taking part. The registration form and alternative transportation resources can be found at: www.cityofedwardsville.com/bpac. This is the second year that Edwardsville will participate in this initiative that aims to encourage awareness about mobility and transportation issues. The nationwide effort is led by America Walks, a nonprofit advocacy group that promotes safer, more walkable communities.

The challenge overlaps with the return of the Bike Bus, a program that demonstrates how fun and easy it can be for students to travel via two wheels rather than four or more. For those unfamiliar with the concept, a bike bus follows a fixed route to and from school with designated "bus stops" along the way. At each stop, bicyclists from nearby areas can join fellow student riders and the adults who will escort the bike bus. It’s an idea that’s in motion in numerous U.S. cities and school districts.

On three Fridays – September 19 and 26 and October 3 – the Bike Bus will be running again. It will be offered for the morning and afternoon commutes at three Edwardsville Community School District upper elementary schools – Woodland, 59 South State Route 157; Columbus, 315 Kansas Street; and Albert Cassens, 1014 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A Walk Bus, for those who want to walk to school with a group, also will be offered on those dates to and from Columbus Elementary.

Parents are encouraged to ride along, if possible. Online registration is recommended to help the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee anticipate participation and to collect contact information in the event of changes. The bus rules are simple: A bike helmet is required, and participants must be considerate of fellow riders. More information about the Bike Bus, including departure times, route maps and registration form, can be found on the City’s website: www.cityofedwardsville.com/bikebus.

