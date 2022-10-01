Week Six High School Football Scoreboard
Edwardsville 51, Alton 6
Collinsville 46, Granite City 0
East Alton-Wood River 22, Columbia 13
Roxana 36, Freeburg 13
Carlinville 14, Piasa Southwestern 0
Highland 65, Civic Memorial 0
Greenfield Northwestern 34, Carrollton 0
Vandalia 48, Staunton 12
Belleville Althoff Catholic 31, Marion 30
Breese Central 49, Salem 12
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 27, DuQuoin 19
Pana 42, Litchfield 8
Trenton Wesclin 21, Sparta 18
Red Bud 40, Dupo 0
Centralia 14, Cahokia 0
Chester 13, Carlyle 12
Hardin Calhoun 55, Pleasant Hill 0
Camp Point Central 62, Concord Triopia 0
Winchester West Central 60, White Hall North Greene 6
Jacksonville Routt Catholic 33, Mt. Sterling Brown County 20
Beardstown 22, Mendon Unity 20
Waterloo 42, Jersey 6
Madison 49, TDW Academy (St. Louis) 18
Hillsboro 63, Gillespie 18
Triad 34, Mascoutah 14
