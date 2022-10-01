Edwardsville 51, Alton 6

Collinsville 46, Granite City 0

East Alton-Wood River 22, Columbia 13

Roxana 36, Freeburg 13

Carlinville 14, Piasa Southwestern 0

Highland 65, Civic Memorial 0

Greenfield Northwestern 34, Carrollton 0

Vandalia 48, Staunton 12

Belleville Althoff Catholic 31, Marion 30

Breese Central 49, Salem 12

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 27, DuQuoin 19

Pana 42, Litchfield 8

Trenton Wesclin 21, Sparta 18

Red Bud 40, Dupo 0

Centralia 14, Cahokia 0

Chester 13, Carlyle 12

Hardin Calhoun 55, Pleasant Hill 0

Camp Point Central 62, Concord Triopia 0

Winchester West Central 60, White Hall North Greene 6

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 33, Mt. Sterling Brown County 20

Beardstown 22, Mendon Unity 20

Waterloo 42, Jersey 6

Madison 49, TDW Academy (St. Louis) 18

Hillsboro 63, Gillespie 18

Triad 34, Mascoutah 14

