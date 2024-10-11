BELLEVILLE - Belleville's Althoff Catholic travels to Mater Dei for a 7 p.m. football matchup on Friday night. Althoff puts its 6-0 unbeaten mark on the line. Althoff and East St. Louis both take unblemished 6-0 overall records into their contests this Friday night.

Althoff is 6-0 after winning over Collinsville 54-14. and is led by Dierre Hill, Jr.. who's run for 1,057 yards and 20 touchdowns as one of the top players in the St. Louis area thus far. He's also caught 11 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns. There are other great players on the Crusaders, starting with quarterback Jayden Ellington, who is 55-of-84 passing for 985 yards and 20 touchdowns, while StevenBrown supplements Hill on the ground, with 152 yards rushing and three touchdowns, with Charleston Coldon the leading receiver with 15 catchesfor 310 yards and six touchdowns, while Kylie Jordan has 10 receptions for 203 yards and five touchdowns.

Mater Dei is 3-3 overall for the season.

Collinsville, 3-3, hosts 4-2 Marion at 7 p.m. Friday.

Collinsville is led by quarterback Chase Reynolds, who's currently 56-of-109 passing for 465 yards and four touchdowns, while running for 676 yards and six touchdowns. His leading receiver is Armani Rodgers-Parrott, who had 21 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown.

Article continues after sponsor message

East St. Louis is a large favorite against Alton in its home game.

East Side goes in the game against the Redbirds 6-0, and features Kendrick Lyons, who is having a phenomenal season at quarterback. Lyons is a remarkable 82-of-113 passing for 1,203 yards and 11 touchdowns, with the leading rusher being Larevious "Fresh" Woods, who's run for 385 yards and 10 touchdowns, and the leading receivers are Christopher Bennett, Jr., with 24 catches for 323 yards and four touchdowns, and Ronnie GoMiller, with 19 receptions for 354 and six scores.

Granite City hosts 2-4 Mt. Vernon on Friday and hopes for its first win of the season.

The Warriors go in 0-6 after losing to Carbondale 69-7 last Friday, and continue to work hard in their revival of the program. Quarterback Zaiden Kelley is 17-of-44 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown, while backup Jesus Atilano is eight-of-29 for 153 yards. Ryan Brokaw in the leading rusher with 126 yards and a touchdown, while Alex Poston had 13 catches for 111 yards, and Isaiah Ford has 10 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown..

O'Fallon, still winless at 0-6, travels for a meeting against 3-3 Belleville West.

O'Fallon is led by quarterback Maddox English, who is 48-of-119 passing for 472 yards and two touchdowns, while Geno Page has run for 231 yards and a score, and the leading receiver is Donald Johnson, who has caught 23 balls for 328 yards and a touchdown.