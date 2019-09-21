Week Four Football Scoreboard
WEEK FOUR AREA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Mascoutah 36, Highland 33
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Greenfield Northwestern 20, Winchester 6
Triad 44, Waterloo 14
Taylorville 28, Collinsville 0
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25, Freeburg 14
Civic Memorial 21, Jersey 14
Belleville Althoff Catholic 48, Mt. Vernon 42
Edwardsville 42, Alton 14
Carrollton 60, Hardin Calhoun 20
Marquette Catholic 35, East Alton-Wood River 14
Vandalia 26, Roxana 22
Breese Central 38, Carlyle 0
Marion 26, Cahokia 20
Nokomis 35, Dupo 14
Gillespie 33, Piasa Southwestern 20
Salem 46, Red Bud 20
Columbia 51, Trenton Wesclin 3
Staunton 48, Litchfield 16