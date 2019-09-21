WEEK FOUR AREA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Mascoutah 36, Highland 33

Greenfield Northwestern 20, Winchester 6

Triad 44, Waterloo 14

Taylorville 28, Collinsville 0

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25, Freeburg 14

Civic Memorial 21, Jersey 14

Belleville Althoff Catholic 48, Mt. Vernon 42

Edwardsville 42, Alton 14

Carrollton 60, Hardin Calhoun 20

Marquette Catholic 35, East Alton-Wood River 14

Vandalia 26, Roxana 22

Breese Central 38, Carlyle 0

Marion 26, Cahokia 20

Nokomis 35, Dupo 14

Gillespie 33, Piasa Southwestern 20

Salem 46, Red Bud 20

Columbia 51, Trenton Wesclin 3

Staunton 48, Litchfield 16

 