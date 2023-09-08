ALTON - Here is a rundown of this week's high school football schedule around the Riverbend. All games are set to be played Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m. unless stated otherwise.

Games in bold will be covered by Riverbender.com.

Southwestern Conference

Belleville West (1-1) @ Stagg (2-0)

Soldan (0-2) @ Edwardsville (2-0)

Belleville East (2-0) @ Lincoln-Way West (2-0)

Triad (1-1) @ Alton (0-2)

O'Fallon (2-0) @ Lincoln-Way Central (2-0) Saturday 12:30 p.m.

East St. Louis (1-1) @ Atascocita, Texas (2-0) Saturday 7 p.m.

Cahokia Mississippi

Salem (2-0) @ Mt. Zion (2-0)

Roxana (2-0) @ CM (2-0)

Wood River (0-2) @ Alton Marquette (0-2) Saturday Noon

Taylorville (2-0) @ Columbia (0-2)

Cahokia Illinois

Breese Central (1-1) @ Red Bud (1-1)

Madison (0-2) @ Dupo (2-0)

Oblong (0-2) @ Carlyle (0-2)

Wesclin (2-0) @ Nashville (1-1)

Freeburg (1-1) @ Chester (0-2)

Article continues after sponsor message

Macon Meridian (0-2) @ Sparta (0-0) Saturday 1 p.m.

Mississippi Valley

Waterloo (1-1) @ St. Mary (0-2)

Mattoon (1-1) @ Highland (1-1)

St. Dominic (2-0) @ Mascoutah (1-1)

Charleston (2-0) @ Jerseyville (1-1)

South Central

Piasa Southwestern (2-0) @ Pana (2-0)

North Mac (1-1) @ Litchfield (0-2)

Carlinville (1-1) @ Vandalia (1-1)

Greenville (2-0) @ Gillespie (0-2)

Hillsboro (1-1) @ Staunton (0-2)

South Central

Cahokia (1-1) @ Granite City (0-2)

Mt. Vernon (1-1) @ Marion (2-0)

Althoff (2-0) @ Centralia (0-2)

Carbondale (1-1) @ Collinsville (1-1)

Western Illinois Valley South

West Central (2-0) @ Carrollton (2-0)

Pleasant Hill (0-2) @ Greenfield-Northwestern (2-0)

North Greene (0-2) @ Calhoun (1-1)

More like this: