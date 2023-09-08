Week 3 High School Football Schedule
ALTON - Here is a rundown of this week's high school football schedule around the Riverbend. All games are set to be played Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m. unless stated otherwise.
Games in bold will be covered by Riverbender.com.
Southwestern Conference
Belleville West (1-1) @ Stagg (2-0)
Soldan (0-2) @ Edwardsville (2-0)
Belleville East (2-0) @ Lincoln-Way West (2-0)
Triad (1-1) @ Alton (0-2)
O'Fallon (2-0) @ Lincoln-Way Central (2-0) Saturday 12:30 p.m.
East St. Louis (1-1) @ Atascocita, Texas (2-0) Saturday 7 p.m.
Cahokia Mississippi
Salem (2-0) @ Mt. Zion (2-0)
Roxana (2-0) @ CM (2-0)
Wood River (0-2) @ Alton Marquette (0-2) Saturday Noon
Taylorville (2-0) @ Columbia (0-2)
Cahokia Illinois
Breese Central (1-1) @ Red Bud (1-1)
Madison (0-2) @ Dupo (2-0)
Oblong (0-2) @ Carlyle (0-2)
Wesclin (2-0) @ Nashville (1-1)
Freeburg (1-1) @ Chester (0-2)
Macon Meridian (0-2) @ Sparta (0-0) Saturday 1 p.m.
Mississippi Valley
Waterloo (1-1) @ St. Mary (0-2)
Mattoon (1-1) @ Highland (1-1)
St. Dominic (2-0) @ Mascoutah (1-1)
Charleston (2-0) @ Jerseyville (1-1)
South Central
Piasa Southwestern (2-0) @ Pana (2-0)
North Mac (1-1) @ Litchfield (0-2)
Carlinville (1-1) @ Vandalia (1-1)
Greenville (2-0) @ Gillespie (0-2)
Hillsboro (1-1) @ Staunton (0-2)
South Central
Cahokia (1-1) @ Granite City (0-2)
Mt. Vernon (1-1) @ Marion (2-0)
Althoff (2-0) @ Centralia (0-2)
Carbondale (1-1) @ Collinsville (1-1)
Western Illinois Valley South
West Central (2-0) @ Carrollton (2-0)
Pleasant Hill (0-2) @ Greenfield-Northwestern (2-0)
North Greene (0-2) @ Calhoun (1-1)
