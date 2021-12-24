THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23 SPORTS ROUNDUP

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 44, TRIAD 30: Edwardsville rallied from an early 12-0 deficit and a later 24-14 deficit to win their dual meet at Triad.

A pair of pins by Chase Hall at 138 pounds and Aiden Postma at 145 pounds gave the Knights the early 12-0 lead, but the Tigers rallied and took a 14-12 lead when Jorden Johnson, wrestling up at 170 pounds from his normal 152, won by technical superiority at 4:25. The Knights took back the lead in the next two matches, going up 24-14 with Nate Engler scoring a pin at 2:44 in the 220-pound bout.

Edwardsville gained the lead for good on a pin by Patrick Sepanski at 49 seconds of the 285 pound bout and Levi Wilkinson winning the 106-pound match by forfeit to give the Tigers a 26-24 advantage. Pins by Jayden Cole at 113 pounds and Blake Mink at 120 pounds all but clinched the meet for Edwardsville at 38-24, with Colby Crouch scoring the pin in the 126-pound bout at 56 seconds to make it 38-30. A pin by Zeke Rhodes in the 132-pound bout gave the Tigers their winning 44-30 margin.

Edwardsville is now 14-2 on the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 64, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 48: Marissa-Coulterville took control of the game after a 13-13 tie at the end of the first quarter to take a win over visiting McGivney

The Meteors and Griffins were deadlocked at the end of the first quarter, but Marissa went out to a 25-17 halftime lead and extended it to 47-29 after three quarters, with the Griffins outscoring the Meteors 19-18 in the fourth quarter.

Garrett Harrell led Marissa with 19 points, while Chase Hurst added 18 points, Caleb Trieb scored 13 points, Chrisean Charleston had eight points and Tanner Middendorf scored six points.

The Meteors are now 6-5, while the Griffins got to 8-3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MASCOUTAH 60, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 38: Mascoutah sophomore center Sophia Loden scored 24 of her game-high 27 points in the second half as the Indians went on to the road win at the McGivney gym.

Mary Harkins led the Griffins with 12 points, while Charlize Luehmann added eight points, Emma Martinez scored five points, Julia Stobie hit for four points, Sami Oller had three points and Alexis Bond, Claire Stanhaus and Riley Zumwalt all had two points each.

Besides Loden's 27 point performance, Mascoutah got 17 points from Katie Schneider in going on to the win.

The Indians are now 8-6, while McGivney drops to 8-4.

JERSEY 41, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 13: Jersey led all the way through to get the win on the road at the Southwestern gym.

The Panthers held leads of 10-4, 22-9 and 34-11 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Piasa Birds 8-2 in the final period.

Tessa Crawford led Jersey with nine points, while Bria Tuttle had eight points, Elise Noble hit for six points, Carly Daniels and Kari Krueger each scored four points, Cate Breden and Ella Smith both had three points apiece and both Maggie Gorman and Avery Reeder each had two points.

The Panthers are now 5-8, while Southwestern falls to 2-7.

MSCHA HOCKEY

CBC 9, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Sam Carosello scored twice to help lead defending St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup champions CBC to a 9-2 win over Edwardsville in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at the East Alton Ice Arena.

The Cadets also got goals from Connor McCaffrey, Matt Jost, Carter Clemons, Dan Stutte, Grant Dawe, Brendan Korte and Nick Puricelli as CBC jumped to a 4-1 first period lead, extended it to 6-1 after the second period, then outscored the Tigers 3-1 in the third to take the two points.

Frederick Bramstedt scored both goals for Edwardsville, the second on a third-period power play. The Cadets outshot the Tigers 43-11, with Kai Vetter making 34 saves in goal for Edwardsville.

CBC is now 11-1-1 on the season, while the Tigers go to 1-10-1.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

NORMAL COMMUNITY 61, COLLINSVILLE 44: In the only boys game scheduled on Wednesday night, Normal Community jumped out to a big first quarter lead and went on to defeating visiting Collinsville at the Ironmen's gym.

Normal took a 28-11 first quarter lead, but the Kahoks cut the advantage down to 33-24 at halftime. The Ironmen went back up 47-31 after thee quarters and outscored Collinsville 14-13 in the final quarter.

Deante Franklin led the Kahoks with 13 points, while Jake WIlkinson added eight points, Matt Clark had six points, Jamorie Wysinger had five points and Nick Horras, Adam Rimar and Tray Swygeart all had four points each.

Collinsville is now 6-4 on the year and faces Wasilla, Alaska in the opening round of the Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic Monday evening at 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

ALTON 45, QUINCY 33: Alton went on the road to Quincy and came away with a win over the Blue Devils in a game played on Tuesday night.

Laila Blakeny led the Redbirds with 15 points, with Kiyoko Proctor hitting for 10 points, Khaliyah Goree, Alyssa Lewis, Talia Norman and Jarius Powers all had four points apiece and both Tayen Orr and Renee Raglin scored two points each.

Alton is now 9-2 on the season and opens the Mascoutah Holiday Invitational against Cahokia Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.

In the only game scheduled on Wednesday, East Alton-Wood River was at Freeburg, but no result was available at press time.

