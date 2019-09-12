WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS GOLF

MADISON COUNTY TOURNAMENT AT THE LEGACY GOLF COURSE, GRANITE CITY

TIGERS TAKE FIFTH STRAIGHT LARGE SCHOOL TITLE, EXPLORERS WIN SMALL SCHOOL CROWN AT MADISON COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Edwardsville won its fifth consecutive large school championship, while Marquette Catholic won the small school title in the Madison County Tournament Wednesday at The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

The Tigers won the large school championship with a 313 score, their lowest of the season, while Collinsville was second with a 372. Host Granite City came in third with a 402, Triad was fourth at 414, Alton came in fifth with a 425, and Highland was sixth, shooting a 429.

The Explorers won the small school tournament with a score of 354, outdistancing second-place Civic Memorial, who had a 443, and Father McGivney Catholic, who came in third with a 473. Roxana did not record a team score, as the Shells only had two golfers in the field.

In the individual large school standings, Edwardsville swept the top three, with Nicole Johnson shooting an even-par 71 to take the championship, followed by Riley Lewis, who had a 73, and Grace Daech, who shot 83. Collinsville’s Destiny Johnson and Edwardsville’s Riley Burns tied for fourth with an 86, while Alton’s Natalie Messinger was sixth with an 87, followed by teammate Riley Kenney and the Kahoks’ Ricki Merlak, who both shot a 92. Anja Mills of the Knights was ninth with a 93, and Lexi Schmidtke of Granite was 10th with a 95.

Marquette’s Gracie Piar won the small school individual title with a four-over-par 75, followed by teammates Audrey Cain, who shot a 79, and Clancy Maag, who had a 94. The Griffins’ Ellie Hyten was fourth with a 99, coming in fifth was Gracie Stauder of CM, with a 102, Meredith Kleinmann of Highland came in sixth with a 105, the Explorers’ Murphy Youngblood was seventh with a 106, followed by McGivney’s Julia Stobie, with a 107, Highland’s Maci Miles, who shot a 108, and her Bulldogs’ teammate, Maddie Noeltner, who had a 109.

In addition, Sydney Weedman and Bailey Vorachek of the Tigers both shot a 109, Collinsville’s Bella Marsala had a 96, while both Maya Clark and Hope Ortiz each shot 98, Caroline Reynolds of the Warriors had a 99, while Layla Reynolds shot a 109, Jessica Sager shot a 102 for the Knights, while teammate Kaylia Edwards had a 107, and the Redbirds’ Olivia Boyd and Tori Keller each had a 123.

In the small school division, Ava Bartosiak had a 120 for Marquette, while Jenna Dean shot a 130, Grace Stanhaus of the Griffins shot a 128, while Jillian Matthews had a 139, and the Eagles’ Payton Mormino had a 109, while both Madeline Woelfel and Sophee Brown had a 116 each.

BOYS SOCCER

WATERLOO 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Hayden Reese had a brace (two goals) and Mason Springer also scored as Waterloo shut out CM in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Waterloo.

Sam Ward had four saves in getting the clean sheet for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo is now 7-2-0, while the Eagles are now 3-3-0.

ST.CLAIR, MO. 6, VALMEYER 4: There were goals aplenty at St. Clair, but in the end, the home team outscored Valmeyer to take all three points.

Zach Browne led St. Clair with a double brace (four goals), while Brandon Barnes and Austin Dunn also had strikes for the Bulldogs.

Trevor McClelland and Nathan Touchette each had braces (two goals) for the Pirates on the day.

Collin Thacker had 12 saves for St. Clair, while Carl Cafolla had five stops for Valmeyer.

The Bulldogs are now 1-2-0, while the Pirates are now 0-8-0.

COLUMBIA 3, GRANITE CITY 0: At Gene Baker Field, Tate Schilling scored after five minutes, Karson Bridges struck in the 19th minute, and Aaron Rahn scored in the 48th minute as Columbia took the three points on the road at Granite.

Alec Venhaus recorded six saves in recording the clean sheet for the Eagles.

Columbia is now 5-1-2, while the Warriors fall to 1-4-1.

