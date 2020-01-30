Wednesday Sports Roundup: Southwestern Boys Top Mt. Olive, Carrollton Invite Games Called Off Because of Snow
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46, MT. OLIVE 35: Addis Moore led Southwestern with 20 points, Jon Watson had 12 points, Keegan Rowell 10 and Brady Salzmen chipped in four as the Piasa Birds won at home over Mt. Olive.
Southwestern led from wire to wire, holding leads of 12-8, 30-15 and 37-27 in Sgoing on to the win.
The Birds are now 6-13 on the season, while the Wildcats fall to 3-14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
46TH ANNUAL CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL
TWO GAMES ON SCHEDULE POSTPONED: The two games scheduled for Wednesday at the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational in the consolation quarterfinals --- Brussels vs. Nokomis and Beardstown vs. Granite City --- were postponed because of the snowy weather on Wednesday.
The games will be rescheduled, but dates and times have yet to be announced.
REGULAR SEASON
COLLINSVILLE 57, HAZELWOOD WEST 39: Caite Knutson led Collinsville with 22 points, Kristyn Mitchell chipped in 11 points and Astacia Bush came up with 10 points as the Kahoks won at home over Hazelwood West.
Collinsville led from the opening tip, holding advantages of 17-10, 30-17 and 47-28 after each quarter.
The Wildcats were led by Mykel Mathews with 17 points, followed by Jasmine Carter with 11 points, and Jasmine Gray with six.
The Kahoks are now 12-10, while West goes to 8-4.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Piasa Southwestern 46, Mt. Olive 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HILLSBORO TOURNAMENT
Saxony Lutheran (Jackson, Mo.) 63, Alton 26
46TH ANNUAL CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL
Brussels vs. Nokomis --- postponed, snow
Beardstown vs. Granite City --- postponed, snow
REGULAR SEASON
Collinsville 57. Hazelwood West 39
WRESTLING
Alton 55, Belleville East 23
MVCHA HOCKEY
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Alton 3, O'Fallon 2
Triad 11, Bethalto 5
St. John Vianney Catholic 12, East Alton-Wood River 0
Collinsville 5, Columbia 0
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Saint Louis University 77, LaSalle 76 (OT)
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
SIU-Carbondale 68, Loyola Chicago 63
