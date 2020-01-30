WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46, MT. OLIVE 35: Addis Moore led Southwestern with 20 points, Jon Watson had 12 points, Keegan Rowell 10 and Brady Salzmen chipped in four as the Piasa Birds won at home over Mt. Olive.

Southwestern led from wire to wire, holding leads of 12-8, 30-15 and 37-27 in Sgoing on to the win.

The Birds are now 6-13 on the season, while the Wildcats fall to 3-14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

46TH ANNUAL CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

TWO GAMES ON SCHEDULE POSTPONED: The two games scheduled for Wednesday at the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational in the consolation quarterfinals --- Brussels vs. Nokomis and Beardstown vs. Granite City --- were postponed because of the snowy weather on Wednesday.

The games will be rescheduled, but dates and times have yet to be announced.

REGULAR SEASON

COLLINSVILLE 57, HAZELWOOD WEST 39: Caite Knutson led Collinsville with 22 points, Kristyn Mitchell chipped in 11 points and Astacia Bush came up with 10 points as the Kahoks won at home over Hazelwood West.

Collinsville led from the opening tip, holding advantages of 17-10, 30-17 and 47-28 after each quarter.

The Wildcats were led by Mykel Mathews with 17 points, followed by Jasmine Carter with 11 points, and Jasmine Gray with six.

The Kahoks are now 12-10, while West goes to 8-4.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Piasa Southwestern 46, Mt. Olive 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HILLSBORO TOURNAMENT

Saxony Lutheran (Jackson, Mo.) 63, Alton 26

Article continues after sponsor message

46TH ANNUAL CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

Brussels vs. Nokomis --- postponed, snow

Beardstown vs. Granite City --- postponed, snow

REGULAR SEASON

Collinsville 57. Hazelwood West 39

WRESTLING

Alton 55, Belleville East 23

MVCHA HOCKEY

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Alton 3, O'Fallon 2

Triad 11, Bethalto 5

St. John Vianney Catholic 12, East Alton-Wood River 0

Collinsville 5, Columbia 0

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 77, LaSalle 76 (OT)

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 68, Loyola Chicago 63

