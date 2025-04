WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 44, BRUSSELS 19: Lakeleigh Brown and Jenna Barnard each scored 10 points, and three players --- Taylor Gilmore, Bailey Berry and Maddison Osborne --- each had five points as North Greene won at home over Brussels.

The Spartans led from start to finish, with quarter scores of 13-7, 29-13 and 44-13 along the way.

Mary Vogel led the Raiders with 11 points, Alyssa Kress had six points, and Tessa Clark added two points for Brussels.

North Greene moves to 11-9, while the Raiders fall to 2-6.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 85, St. Louis Cleveland Naval Jr. ROTC 25

Nokomis 59, East Alton-Wood River 24

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Triad 43, Mt. Vernon 40

White Hall North Greene 44, Brussels 19

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 63, George Washington 58

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 71, Wisconsin 70

