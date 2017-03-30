BASEBALL

COLUMBIA 6, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Columbia scored two in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth as the Eagles blanked Marquette Catholic 6-0 Wednesday in Columbia. The Explorers fell to 4-2 on the year; the Eagles improved to 7-2.

Jayce Maag was 1-for-3 with a double for Marquette, with Mike Neel and Zach Weinman also going 1-for-3 each (Weinman had a double) and Ethan Kopsie going 1-for-1. Adam Harrison, Brady McAfee and Nick Messinger each saw time on the mound for Marquette, McAfee and Messinger each striking out two.

Marquette is scheduled to host Bunker Hill at 4:30 p.m. today at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field before traveling to Freeburg for a 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, BREESE MATER DEI 0 (5 INNINGS): Brandon Hampton was 2-for-2 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs scored as Civic Memorial short-gamed Breese Mater Dei 10-0 in five innings at Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday. The Eagles improved to 4-2 on the year; the Knights fell to 1-4.

Brandon Carpenter was 1-for-3 with a RBI for CM, with Jaxsen Helmkamp going 1-for-2, Konnar Loewen 1-for-2 with a RBI, Colin Overmeyer 1-for-1 with a RBI, Spencer Powell 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Corey Price 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, David Lane two runs scored and Caden Clark, Colin Hall and Geoff Withers a run scored each.

Christian Stawar got the win for the Eagles throwing four innings and giving up two hits while fanning one; Price threw an inning and struck out one.

CM is scheduled to host Freeburg at 4:15 p.m. today, then host McCluer North at 11 a.m. Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 5, JERSEY 2: Emma Lucas scored three times for the second match in a row as Roxana defeated Jersey 5-2 in the East Alton-Wood River Oiler round-robin Tournament Wednesday at Wood River Soccer Park.

The Shells improved to 4-1-0 on the year; the Panthers fell to 1-3-0.

Brynn Huddleston and Mykala Rosales also scored for the Shells, while Alli Bohannon and Hailea Tepen scored for the Panthers in the match.

The tournament wraps up tonight as Jersey meets the host Oilers at 3:30 p.m. and the Shells clash with Mascoutah with the title on the line.

MASCOUTAH 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Annabelle Walsh scored three times as Mascoutah handed East Alton-Wood River a 7-0 loss in the EAWR Tournament Wednesday at Wood River Soccer Park; the Oilers fell to 0-6-0 while the Indians went to 5-2-0.

Justine Kapp, Nicole Lightcap, Summer Schmidt and Danee Strong also goaled for the Indians in the win.

Mascoutah meets Roxana for the tournament title today while the Oilers open the day with a match against Jersey.

