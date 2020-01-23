WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 62, CARLYLE 53: In the Okawville tournament, Owen Williams scored 22 points, while Spencer Cox came up with 15 points and Brett Terry eight as Marquette took the win over Carlyle.

The Indians led after one quarter 12-11, but the Explorers took a 31-27 lead at halftime, then led 49-35 at the end of the third quarter in going on to the win.

Quinten Jones led Carlyle with 17 points, Hayden Hoffmann had 15 points and Brady Johnson scored 13.

The Explorers are now 12-6, while the Indians fall to 7-13.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 73, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 33: Chris Chipman led Metro-East with seven points, and three players --- Elliott Wilson, Ziare Woody and Tucker --- each had five points as Metro-East fell to Mater Dei at the Nashville tournament.

Mater Dei led all the way through, with scores of 16-9, 29-19 and 51-31 after each quarter.

Mitchell Haake led Mater Dei with 26 points, Carson Loepker added 13 and Jacob Schadegg scored five points.

Mater Dei is now 16-4, while Metro-East falls to 7-12.

EAST ST. LOUIS 73, HIGHLAND 33: In the Salem tournament, Armond Williams led East Side with 12 points, Lashawn Johnson had 11 points, and Stephen Alexander added nine as the Flyers defeated Highland.

East Side jumped out to a 30-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, led 50-8 at halftime and 62-22 after three in going on to the win.

The Flyers improve to 11-6, while the Bulldogs are now 2-16.

GRANITE CITY 57, JERSEY 45

Granite City defeated Jersey's boys' basketball team in the Mid-Winter Classic in Jersey Wednesday night.

Jersey returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Edwardsville in the Mid-Winter Classic.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BREESE CENTRAL 39, TRIAD 24: In the Highland tournament, Alyssa Powell led Triad with 11 points, Avery Bohnenstiehl added eight points, Reagan Chigas scored three points and Sydney Hartoin two as the Knights lost to Breese Central.

The Cougars led from start to finish, having leads of 8-5, 18-7 and 31-14 at the end of each quarter.

Miah Weems led Central with 14 points, while Madelyn Santel had seven points and Grace Boeschen five points.

The Cougars are now 15-6, while Triad drops to 10-13.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 49, GILLESPIE 24: In the Macoupin County tournament, being played in Staunton, Korrie Hopkins led Southwestern with 16 points, Josie Boullon added 13 points and Rylee Smith eight in the Piasa Birds' semifinal win over Gillespie.

Southwestern led after one quarter 10-4, extended it to 24-14 at halftime, and then took a 41-18 lead at the end of the third quarter in advancing to the final.

McKenzy Mix led the Miners with eight points, Sydney Bires added six points and Keaton Link had four points.

The Birds are now 13-7, while Gillespie falls to 12-8.

CARLINVILLE 45, STAUNTON 29: In the second semifinal, Abby Davis led Staunton with nine points, Emilee Birdsell had six points and Katie Masinelli five in the Bulldogs' loss to Carlinville.

The Cavaliers held a 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, then extended the advantage to 22-11 at halftime and 38-14 after three quarters in going on to the final against Southwestern.

Gracie Reels led Carlinville with 13 points, with Eryn Seal scoring 10 and Corinne Stewart nine points.

The Cavvies are now 19-3. with the Bulldogs falling to 8-11.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 42, TEUTOPOLIS 34: At the Highland tournament, Anna Hall led CM with 22 points, Kourtland Tyus chipped in with 10 points, and Tori Standefer came up with six points in the Eagles' win over T-Town.

The Wooden Shoes took a 7-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, but CM came back to lead at halftime 17-15, and extended it to 30-23, outscoring Teutopolis in the final term 12-11 to take the win.

The Eagles improve to 22-2 on the season

WRESTLING

METRO-EAST SPLITS TRIANGULAR MEET, DEFEATING HILLSBORO, LOSING TO EAWR: The Metro-East Lutheran wrestling team is continuing to make school history, and split a triangular meet to raise its record to 10-7 on the year.

The Knights needed a win in the 285-pound match by Timmy Lott against Hillsboro, and got it with an 8-0 win that gave the Knights its first-ever victory over the Hilltoppers 35-32.

Pins from Joe Bowers at 113 pounds and Jake Fiudo at 120 gave Metro-East an early 12-6 lead against Hillsboro, then a 12-2 win by Elijah Schlessinger at 126 pounds upped the advantage to 16-6. Caiden Downs scored a pin at 138 pounds, and Grayson Wyatt won his 145 pound bout 12-2 after a Hilltopper pin to make it 25-10, but two forfeit win for Hillsboro cut the lead to 25-22.

Chad Grey then won by fall to put the Knights ahead 31-22, but another forfeit win for the Hilltoppers and a win at 220 pounds put Hillsboro up 32-31, setting up Lott's heroics in the final match.

In the other meet, Metro-East lost to East Alton-Wood River 51-24, with both Schlessinger and Lott recording pins, Skylar Swan-Henson winning by forfeit and Jakob Schroeder winning by injury default for the only Knights' points against the Oilers.

Metro-East will honor Lott on Senior Night next Thursday, Jan. 30, when it hosts a triangular meet against Lutheran St. Charles and Carlyle.

