BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA REGIONAL SEMIFINAL AT GRANITE CITY

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 21-18: In the IHSA regional semifinals at Granite City’s Memorial Gym, McGivney gave Edwardsville a very hard-fought battle before the Tigers won and advanced to the regional final on Tuesday evening.

In a see-saw first game, Jacob Jones gave the Griffins a 17-16 lead on a kill, but Edwardsville then fought back to tie the game at 21-21 before scoring the final four points, ending the game on a Sam Stearns kill. In the second game, McGivney was to within 19-17, but the Tigers scored six of the final seven points to take the game and the match.

Max Sellers led Edwardsville with nine kills, with Josh Whittenburg and Stearns adding six and five kills each, Brock Hennig and Preston Weaver had 11 assists each, Henry Hupp came up with 13 digs, and Hupp and Daniel Pauk each had two service aces. D.J. Villhard and Jones had 10 digs each for the Griffins, Kraus had three kills while Villhard had two, Caleb Tanyzyus had three blocks, and Josh Jamruk had five assists and a service ace.

The Tigers are now 18-8 on the year, and face Belleville East, a 25-21, 25-23 winner over the host Warriors, in the final on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Griffins finish their first season 6-11.

SOFTBALL

LOCAL IHSA PLAYOFF GAMES POSTPONED: Due to the severe storms that passed through the St. Louis area early Tuesday evening, three games – the Class 3A regional semifinals at Civic Memorial between Triad and CM, the second semifinal between Freeburg and Waterloo, and the Class 4A Edwardsville semifinal between Collinsville and Granite City – were postponed to Wednesday. The Knights and Eagles will play each other at 4:30 p.m, while the Midgets and Bulldogs square off at 6:30 p.m. The Kahoks and Warriors will play each other at the Edwardsville Sports Complex at 4:30 p.m.

Also, the Class 2A sectional semifinal at Litchfield between Piasa Southwestern and Williamsville was also postponed, and will be played on Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA REGIONALS AT GRANITE CITY

SEMIFINALS

Edwardsville 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 21-18

Belleville East 25-25, Granite City 21-23

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 18-23

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SUPER-SECTIONALS

AT COLUMBIA

Columbia 8, Decatur St. Teresa 1

AT BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, LISLE

Lisle 4, Stillman Valley 0

AT MENDOTA CHAMBERSBURG

Herscher 3, Rock Island Alleman 2 (after extra time)

AT CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY, RIVER FOREST

Winnetka North Shore Country Day 7, Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic 1

CLASS 3A MOLINE SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL AT COLLINSVILLE

Edwardsville 3, O’Fallon 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL – GAME 6 (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

St. Louis Blues 5, San Jose Sharks 1 (STL win series, Western Conference championship and Clarence S. Campbell Bowl 4-2)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals – postponed, rain

