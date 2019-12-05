WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 87, ST. LOUIS ROOSEVELT 36: LaShawn Johnson led East Side with 22 points, Jashawn Anderson scored 13, and Armond Williams had 11 as the Flyers won at home over St. Louis Roosevelt.

East Side led all the way through, with leads of 27-8, 57-23, and 77-32 at the end of each quarter.

Both Stephen Alexander and Jabril Olivaria each had nine points, and Kentrell Cox and Patrick Readye both scored six points in the win.

The Flyers are now 2-1, while the Roughriders fall to 0-4.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 37, STAUNTON 35: Trey Hall led the way for CM with 12 points, while Grant Lane scored eight points, and Alex Reames had seven as the Eagles nipped Staunton at home.

It was close all the way through, with the Bulldogs leading after one 9-6, and 18-16 at halftime, and 26-21 at three quarter time before CM rallied with a 16-9 final quarter to earn the win.

Ethan Booth led Staunton with 14 points, while Brent Kinder had 13, and Kyle McCalla had four points.

The Eagles are now 1-4, while the Bulldogs fall to 1-1.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Alton-Wood River 51, Madison 25

MVCHA HOCKEY

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Triad 9, Highland 7

Collinsville 4, Belleville 0

O'Fallon 7, Alton 1

Columbia 9, East Alton-Wood River 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, St. Louis Blues 0

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 76, Norfolk State 59

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Chicago State 89, SIU-Edwardsville 81

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Edwardsville 57, Indiana-Purdue-Ft. Wayne 53

