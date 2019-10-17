WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, JERSEY 0: Nic Vaughn and Christian Cox scored in the second half to give CM the three points in the regular season finale for both teams at the Bethalto Soccer Complex.

Vaughn scored in the 49th minute, and Cox doubled the lead for the Eagles in the 57th minute to give CM the win.

Zach Tincher had five saves in keeping CM's clean sheet, while Quinn Snider had 11 saves for the Panthers.

The Eagles wind up the regular season 17-7-0, while Jersey is now 16-7-0.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

GIRLS TENNIS

Alton 7, Marquette Catholic 2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2019 POSTSEASON

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO

GAME FOUR --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

Houston Astros at New York Yankees postponed, rain (HOU leads 2-1)

NOTE: Game four has been rescheduled for Thursday at 7:08 p.m. Central time, and game five has been rescheduled for Friday, also at 7:08 p.m. Central time. Game six, if necessary, will be played in Houston Saturday at 7:08 p.m. Central time.

