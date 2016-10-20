GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, JERSEY 11-8: Hardin-Calhoun celebrated their Senior Night Wednesday with a 25-11, 25-8 win over Jersey.

The Panthers fell to 9-20 overall on the year, while the Warriors went to 26-3 on the year.

Kaitlyn Walker led the Panthers with 15 digs, while Grace Baalman had 11 kills for the Warriors.

The Panthers host an IHSA Class 3A Regional next week; they take on Jacksonville at 5:30 p.m. Monday; the winner takes on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the final set for 6 p.m. Oct. 27.

The Warriors host their own IHSA Class 1A Regional beginning Monday, with Calhoun taking on the Carrollton-Pleasant Hill Monday evening winner at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; the final is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 27.

BOYS SOCCER

RAIN PUSHES BACK 2A REGIONAL SEMIS: Wednesday's scheduled IHSA Class 2A Columbia Regional semifinal matches were pushed back to Thursday when showers and thunderstorms passed through the metro St. Louis area.

Matches between Marquette Catholic and Waterloo and the host Eagles and Triad were postponed due to the storms.

The Explorers-Bulldogs match will be played at 5 p.m. today, followed by the Eagles-Knights clash at 7 p.m. Tonight's winners meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the regional title and a trip to next week's Waterloo Sectional, where the winner takes on the Olney Richland County Regional winner at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. That sectional final is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 28, with the winner moving into the Illinois-Springfield Supersectional.

