



GIRLS TENNIS

HIGHLAND 5, ALTON 4: Highland won two of three doubles matches after splitting singles play to take a 5-4 win over Alton Wednesday.

Abby Fischer and Hannah Macias won twice for the Redbirds on the day, with Maddie Saenz also taking her singles match.

Alton fell to 3-3 overall on the year; the Redbirds will be in Saturday's Triad Invitational.

TRIAD 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Civic Memorial fell to 1-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference as the Eagles dropped a 9-0 decision to Triad at home Wednesday.

CM travels to Granite City for a Monday meet.

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 4, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 1: Four different players scored as Alton defeated Belleville Althoff 4-1 in a non-conference match at Piasa Motor Fuels Field Wednesday afternoon.

The win ran the Redbirds' record to 6-1 on the year; earlier in the week, they won their Southwestern Conference opener 2-1 over Belleville East and dropped a 3-1 home decision to Quincy last Saturday.

Steven Ngyuen opened the scoring with a 32nd-minute goal off a Skylar Funk assist; C.J. Nasello scored on a penalty kick in the 34th minute, the Funk scored from Matthew Paulda in the 49th minute and Logan Clark wrapped up the scoring in the 65th minute from a Ngyuen assist. The Crusaders ended the shutout bid with a 53rd-minute goal.

The Redbirds had six corner kicks and 15 fouls in the match; the Crusaders had three corners and seven fouls. Braden Flanagan had six saves for AHS, with Brandon Wilson recorded two saves. Flanagan and Wilson shared the win.

The Redbirds travel to O'Fallon this evening, then host Granite City Tuesday afternoon in a pair of SWC matches.

WATERLOO 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Waterloo scored five times in the first half en route to a 7-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Civic Memorial Wednesday.

The loss was the second straight for the Eagles and dropped them to 5-2 overall, 0-2 in the MVC; the Bulldogs went to 6-1-1 on the year.

Ben Huels had four goals for Waterloo, with Ryan Stites scoring twice and Dawson Holden finding the back of the net.

The Eagles travel to Breese Central today.

FREEBURG 1, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Shawn Morrison scored the only goal of the match as Freeburg blanked East Alton-Wood River 1-0 Wednesday at Wood River Soccer Park.

The loss dropped the Oilers to 5-3; they visit Lebanon for an 11 a.m. Saturday match.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

JERSEY 19-28-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-26-15: Jersey took a three-game match over Marquette Catholic Wednesday night, the Panthers winning 19-25, 28-26, 25-15.

The Explorers fell to 5-4 on the year, while the Panthers went to 4-3.

Marissa Nosco had 16 assists, eight points on serve and three aces for Marquette; Lauren Heinz added 10 points, Kate Cogan seven kills, Regina Guehlstorf six blocks, Carly Creel three aces and Laura Hamilton 25 digs.

Mackenzie Thurston had 13 points and 11 kills for the Panthers, with Kate Walsh adding nine points and 10 assists.

Marquette will play in Saturday's East Alton-Wood River volleyball tournament, opening against Cahokia.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 25-25, ALTON 17-19: Chatham Glenwood snapped a seven-match Alton win streak with a 25-17, 25-19 win over the Redbirds in Chatham Wednesday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sydney Schmidt led the 7-2 Redbirds with four kills and five assists on the night.

Alton will host its Invitational this weekend, meeting up with Carrollton and and Fort Zumwalt Norht Friday and Roxana, Jersey and Civic Memorial Saturday.

GRANITE CITY 25-26, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 20-24: Granite City rallied from 17-13 down in the second game to score a 25-20, 26-24 sweep of Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Wednesday night.

The Warriors improved to 5-3 on the year with the sweep; the Knights fell to 3-6.

Granite travels to Fletcher Gym in Collinsville for their Southwestern Conference opener Thursday, while MEL plays in the Mascoutah Tournament Saturday.

BOYS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 150, ALTON 185: Nick Messinger fired an even-par 36 to take medalist honors at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey Wednesday as the Explorers defeated crosstown rival Alton.

Duncan McLain added a 1-over 37 for Marquette, while Michael Holtz carded a 2-over 38 and Jack Patterson a 3-over 39. Brayden Haug, Ryan Boyd and Dylan Lahue each had 10-over 46s, with Matt Moore and Dawson Gurley each firing 11-over 47s.

The Explorers went to 6-1 on the year in duals.

SOBOL CARDS 36 IN TRIANGULAR: Drew Sobol fired an even-par 36 for medalist honors on the day as Hillsboro shot 165 to win a triangular meet over Staunton (200) and East Alton-Wood River (206) at the par-36, 3,046-yard Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton Wednesday.

The Hilltoppers' Alex White shot a 4-over 40 to take second on the day.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 164, ALTON 193: Kayla Weinacht shot an even-par 36 for medalist honors as Edwardsville defeated Alton 164-193 in a Southwestern Conference match at the par-36, 2,541-yard Oak Brook Golf Club East course in Edwardsville Wednesday.

Addy Zeller carded a 4-over 40, Meara Schaefer a 6-over 42 and Sydney Sahuri a 10-over 46 to complete the scoring for the Tigers.

Morgan Bemis led the Redbirds with a 8-over 44, with Annie Maynard firing a 10-over 46, Paige Wittman a 14-over 50 and Jena Fleming a 17-over 53.

Both teams will be in the O'Fallon Tournament at Tamarack Golf Course Friday.

EXPLORERS EDGE OUT KAHOKS IN TRIANGULAR: Ellie Kane shot an even-par 36 to help Marquette Catholic slip by Collinsville 173-174 in a triangular meet at Arlington Greens in Granite City, a par-36, 3,020-yard layout.

Roxana had a 249 to trail both the Explorers and Kahoks. Abbey Burns had a 2-over 38 to lead Collinsville, while Bailey Sharpmack shot a 3-over 39 to lead the Shells.

BELLEVILLE EAST 185, GRANITE CITY 224: Megan Keel had an 11-over 47 to lead Granite City, who dropped a 185-224 Southwestern Conference decision Wednesday at The Legacy Golf Course in Pontoon Beach, a par-36 layout.

Caroline Reynolds turned in a 22-over 58 for GCHS, while Emma Sturdivant had a 23-over 59. The Warriors will be at Tamarack Golf Course for Friday's O'Fallon Invitaitonal tournament.

GIRLS SWIMMING

TIGERS SECOND IN O'FALLON RELAYS: Edwardsville opened their girls swimming season with a second-place finish in the O'Fallon Relays Wednesday at O'Fallon City Park.

Peoria Notre Dame won the event with 322 points, with the Tigers second with 300 points. The host Panthers finished third with 278 points, with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast rounding out the field.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. Email your scores and results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com for inclusion in the roundup. They may also be submitted to Riverbender's Twitter feed, @RiverBenderNews, or to Feeney's Twitter feed, @RiverBrenter.

More like this: