BOYS SOCCER

SECKMAN 2, ALTON 0: Josh Small scored in each half as Seckman defeated Alton 2-0 in the Redbirds' group-play finale in the Sullivan Division of the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament Wednesday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo.

The Redbirds dropped to 8-3 on the year and 2-1 in their group; they may win the division's wild-card berth into this weekend's semifinals, based on the best second-place team in the division's three groups.

Should they qualify for the semifinal, they will travel to Troy, Mo., for a match against Troy Buchanan Friday afternoon.

TRIAD 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Chris Hartrich had a goal as Marquette Catholic dropped a 3-1 match to Triad in Troy, Ill., Wednesday, in the Walsh Division of the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament.

The loss was the Explorers' second in their group with one match to go, eliminating Marquette. Jaden Deatherage, Tucker Kendrick and Zach Kraabel had goals for the Knights.

Marquette dropped to 8-4 for the season and will finish tournament play at Fort Zumwalt North Friday evening.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Jonah Mitan and D.J. Villhard had goals as McGivney Catholic defeated East Alton-Wood River 2-0 Wednesday in a non-conference match in Maryville.

Logan Schumate earned the clean sheet for McGivney.

The Oilers fell to 9-4 on the year, while the Griffins improved to 7-3-3; the Griffins host Murphysboro Saturday morning.

GRANITE CITY 1, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 1 (DRAW): Noah Mouradian scored from a Lucas Rainwater assist as Granite City drew with Belleville Althoff 1-1 Wednesday in a match played at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

Stephen Waltrip scored for the Crusaders.

The Warriors went to 1-4-6 on the year, while the Crusaders went to 6-4-1; GCHS travels to Oerter Park in Columbia for a 6:30 p.m. Thursday match against Waterloo Gibault.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

LEWIS AND CLARK 10, LINCOLN COLLEGE 0: Lewis and Clark's women's soccer team ran riot over Lincoln College Wednesday as the Trailblazers blanked Lincoln College 10-0 at home.

The win put the ninth-ranked Blazers at 6-0-2 on the year.

Jane Skaggs and Lexi Norton each scored twice for LCCC, with Adriana Schindler and Emily Cardwell also goaled.

Next up for the Trailblazers is a key NJCAA Region 24 match in Champaign against Parkland College Saturday afternoon.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 13-6: Grace Baalman had 12 kills and Abby Baalman 17 points as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Griggsville-Perry 25-13, 25-6 to go 15-2 overall and 6-0 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference at home Wednesday evening.

“I'm proud of the girls to be 6-0 in the conference,” Warrior coach Kerry Lorton said. “We were covering the court well.”

Junie Zirklebach had 14 assists for the Warriors, with Sophie Lorton scoring 11 points; Kristen Wieneke added three kills and two blocks and Kayla Lammy had three kills for Calhoun.

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 149, O'FALLON 154: Ben Tyrell fired a 4-under 32 on the par-36 Tamarack Country Club layout in Shiloh to lead Edwardsville to a 149-154 win over O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference match Wednesday.

The Tigers moved to 9-0 overall, 6-0 in the SWC, with the win heading into Monday's Southwestern Conference Championship at Belk Park in Wood River.

Tanner White carded a 2-over 38, with Spencer Patterson turning in a 3-over 39 and Jon Ratterman a 4-over 40. Tyler Patterson led the Panthers with a 2-over 38.

The Tigers will host their Dick Gerber Invitational at 1 p.m. Friday at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

GIRLS GOLF

ALTON 196, GRANITE CITY 227: Morgan Bemis took medalist honors on the day with an 8-over 43 at Rolling Hills Golf Course's par-35 back nine as Alton defeated Granite City 196-227 in a Southwestern Conference match Wednesday.

Paige Wittman fired a 14-over 49 for the Redbirds (4-10 overall, 2-3 SWC), with Annie Maynard turning in a 15-over 50 and Addison Gregory a 19-over 54. The Warriors (7-5 overall, 1-5 in the league) were led by Megan Keel's 14-over 49, with Niya Wilson carding a 24-over 59, Emma Sturdivant a 30-over 65 and Samantha Marsala a 34-over 69.

The Redbirds host Belleville West Thursday; the Warriors will host the Southwestern Conference Championship at Wood River's Belk Park Tuesday.

EDWARDSVILLE 168, BELLEVILLE WEST 224: Paige Hamel turned in a 2-over 38 on the par-36, 2,856-yard North course at Oak Brook Golf Club as Edwardsville finished an unbeaten regular season with a 168-224 win over Belleville West Wednesday.

The Tigers wrapped up the year at 17-0 overall, 6-0 in the Southwestern Conference.

Addy Zellar and Mary Arth each had 7-over 43s for the Tigers, with Kayla Weinacht and Sydney Sahuri each carding 8-over 44s.

Next up for the Tigers is Tuesday's Southwestern Conference Championship at Belk Park in Wood River.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 180, TRIAD 188: Carmen Phillips fired a 5-over 40 at par-35 Cloverleaf Golf Course in Alton Wednesday to lead Civic Memorial to a 180-188 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Triad.

Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack, who competed as an individual on the day, took the medalist honors with a 2-over 37. Isabella Roberts fired a 8-over 43 for the Eagles, with Reagan Walters turning in a 13-over 48 and Sophie Blagoue a 14-over 49.

The Eagles moved to 12-10 on the year.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 7, DUCHESNE 2: Abby Fischer and Hannah Macias had wins in both singles and doubles as Alton defeated Duchesne of St. Charles County, Mo., 7-2 Wednesday on the road.

Lexi Mayfield, Mackenzie Giertz and Maddie Saenz also won in singles play and the doubles team of Lucy Phillips/Sam Clayton took a win over the Pioneers.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

O'FALLON 25-25, GRANITE CITY 15-15: O'Fallon defeated Granite City 25-15, 25-15 in a Southwestern Conference match at Granite City's Memorial Gym Wednesday.

The Warriors fell to 6-9-1 overall, 0-3 in the SWC; GCHS hosts Belleville West this evening.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sporting roundup. Send your scores and results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com, or post them to Twitter @RiverBenderNews or @RiverBrenter.

More like this: