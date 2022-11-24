GIRLS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 56, GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 32: In a game played on Tuesday night, Calhoun-Brussels jumped out to a quick first-quarter lead and led all the way through in taking the win over Gateway Legacy of Florissant, Mo.

The Warriors led throughout, holding edges of 13-8, 29-17 and 45-26 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Lions in the fourth 19-6.

Kate Zipprich led Calhoun with 23 points, while Audrey Gilman came up with 16 points, Lila Simon scored six points, Gracie Klaas had five points, Jaelyn Hill hit for four points and Claire Hagen scored two points.

The Warriors are now 1-1 on the young season.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

HIGHLAND 45, BREESE CENTRAL 39: Highland rallied from a small deficit in the fourth quarter to win at Breese Central and remain undefeated on the year.

The Cougars led 11-10 after one quarter, then extended the lead to 25-20 at halftime, but the Bulldogs cut the deficit to 32-30 after three quarters, then outscored Central in the fourth quarter 15-7 to take their fifth straight win.

Grace Wilke led Highland with 20 points, while both Jordan Bircher and Larissa Taylor each had eight points, Sophie Schroeder scored five points and both Lauren Maas and Abby Schultz had two points apiece.

The Bulldogs are now 5-0, while the Cougars fall to 2-2.

In other games played on Wednesday, Breese Mater Dei defeated Edwardsville 45-39 and at the Waverly Thanksgiving tournament, Carrollton won over Auburn 49-42.

WORLD SOCCER

FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 --- GROUP STAGE

MOROCCO 0, CROATIA 0: In an entertaining, fast-paced, up-and-down match, the Atlas Lions and the Blazers shared the points in an entertaining goalless draw.

Both teams had their chances throughout, but the two goalkeepers --- Yassine Bounou of Morocco and Dominik Livakovic of Croatia --- stood tall as the two teams shared the points.

JAPAN 2, GERMANY 1: In the World Cup's second major stunner in as many days, the Samurai Blue scored twice in the game's final 15 minutes to upset Die Mannschaft and throw Group E into a tizzy.

Ilkay Gunogan had given Germany a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot after 33 minutes, then appeared to have a second goal from Kai Havertz in first half stoppage time, but the goal was disallowed on an off-side call. Japan equalized from Ritsu Doan in the 75th minute, then Takuma Asano got the winner in the 83rd minute to allow Japan to take the three points in most stunning fashion.

SPAIN 7, COSTA RICA 0: It was all La Furia Roja in their opener against Los Ticos, marking the biggest win since Portugal dismantled North Korea by the same score in 2010 at South Africa.

Dani Olmo started things off well for Spain with an 11th minute strike, then Marco Asensio made it 2-0 in the 21st minute, and Ferran Torres converted a penalty in the 31st minute to make it 3-0 at the break. Torres scored again in the 54th minute, followed by Gavi in the 74th minute, Carlos Soller in the 90th minute and Alvaro Morata two minutes into second half stoppage time.

BELGIUM 1, CANADA 0: The Maple Leafs, making their first appearance in the World Cup since 1986 and only their second time ever, had hard luck, as Alphonso Davies was denied from the penalty spot by keeper Thibault Courtois, and it was a big save as striker Michy Batshuayi scored in the 41st minute to give the Red Devils the win.

Canada continued to press the issue throughout, but Courtois and the Belgian defense thwarted them at every turn to take the three points and move out in front in Group E, following the draw between Morocco and Croatia.

