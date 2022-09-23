WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 160, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 176, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 184: Marquette's Aiden O'Keefe shot a one-under-par 35 for nine holes as the Explorers won a triangular meet with McGivney and Gibault at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park.

To go along with O'Keefe's score, the Explorers had Mike Wilson shoot a 39, Will Schwartz had a 41, and Mathew Kane, Carson Jones and Sean Williams all shot a 45.

The Griffins were led by Riley Knobeloch, who had a 43, with Drew Villard and Bradley Goodwin both firing a 44 each, Drew Kleinheider had a 45, Dominic Zamarione shot a 46 and Brandon Reed carded a 48.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT BELK PARK GOLF CLUB, WOOD RIVER

EMIG TIES FOR FIRST, BELFORD COMES IN THIRD, CM GETS TWO IN TOP TEN, TRIAD ONE AS HIGHLAND WINS MVC CHAMPIONSHIP: Highland's Dominick Emig ended in a tie for first, losing on a scorecard playoff, with teammate Eastpm Belford finishing third. while Civic Memorial's Zach Fitzgerald tied for fourth with Highland's Braden Schrof and Triad's Owen Twyman and teammate Connor Wells, along with Triad's Tanner Massie, finished in a four-way tie for seventh as the Bulldogs won the boys Mississippi Valley Conference golf tournament Wednesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Highland won the title with a team score of 322, while Mascoutah and CM tied for second at 334 each, Triad was fourth at 338, Waterloo came in fifth at 343 and Jersey was sixth at 408,

Jacob Florek of the Indians won the individual title on the playoff with Emig, both shooting three-over-par 75s, with Belford coming in third at 79, Fitzgerald, Schrof and Twyman all shot 82 to tie for fourth, and Massie, Wells, Jaden Smith of Waterloo and Greg Adams of Mascoutah all tied for seventh with identical scores of 83.

In addition to those in the top ten, Highland had Tanner Gilliam with an 86 and Mason Emig shot an 87 and Alex Reinarman had a 93. To go along with Fitzgerald and Wells, the Eagles saw Sam Buckley shoot an 84, Manny Silva came up with an 85, Matt Lyman carded an 88 and Brayden Eardley fired a 93.

The Knights to go along with Twyman and Massie, had Bryce Laycock shoot an 86, both Gavin Helmkamp and Benjamin Hudson shot an 87 each and Brad Weber carded an 88. The Panthers were led by Ethan Gullander's 92, with Bradley Deist shooting a 99, Adam Coffman had a 106, Logan Huitt came up with a 109, Bryce Becker fired an 113 and Issac Wargo carded a 123.

BOYS SOCCER

TUESDAY'S RESULT

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 4, THOMAS JEFFERSON SCHOOL (ST. LOUIS) 4: Both Cameron Golike and Drew Gaworski had braces (two goals each) as Thomas Jefferson came back from being down 2-1 and 4-2 in the second half to share the points with MVCS in a 4-4 draw.

Golike also had two assists, while Gaworski also had an assist.

The Warriors are now 1-3-2 and host Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

JERSEY 5, LEBANON 0: Logan Strong had a brace (two goals), while Skyler Crull, Drake Goetten and Hunter Herkert all score as Jersey won over visiting Lebanon.

Adam Kribs had two assists for the Panthers, while Goetten and Evan Lacy also had assists. Clay East had two saves in goal as he and Brady Maxeiner shared the clean sheet.

Jersey is now 6-8-0, while the Greyhounds fall to 9-5-0.

The results for the matches between Roxana at Civic Memorial and Granite City at Belleville Althoff Catholic were unavailable at press time.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 146, TRIAD 159. MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 171: Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson won the medalist honors with a two-under-par 33 for nine holes as the Tigers won a triangular meet over host Triad and Marquette.

To go along with Nicole Johnson's score, the Tigers saw Ali Geminn shoot a 37, Alayna Garman and Ruhee Gupchup both shot a 38, Rachel Johnson had a 39 and Emma Holt carded a 48.

The Knights were led by Emma Hill's 35, while Makenna Jensen came up with a 40, Layla Moore and Paige Hawkes each shot a 42, Alexa Shreve came up with a 43, Carlee Zimmer had a 51 and Kyndra Kelley carded a 56.

Lilly Montague led the Explorers with a 38, while Ava Bartosiak shot a 41, Karly Reiter fired a 44, Jenna Dean and Reese Livingston each shot a 48 and Ava Heinz carded a 53.

GIRLS TENNIS

MONDAY'S RESULT

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: Kennedi Taylor, Maddie Beck and Natalie Beck each won two matches as McGivney won over CM.

Taylor won her singles match 6-4, 6-1, while Natalie Beck won 6-0, 6-0 and Maddie Beck won her match 6-2, 7-6 (10-8 in the tiebreak). Taylor then teamed with Natalie Beck to win their doubles match 8-0, while Maddie Beck and Brynn Hawkins won their match 8-1.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

TIGERS LOSE TO ROCKWOOD SUMMIT, PARKWAY SOUTH: The Edwardsville High girls field hockey team lost a pair of recent games, falling this past Friday at Rockwood Summit 4-1 and to Parkway South at home on Monday on a fourth-quarter goal 3-2.

Tehani Johnson scored the Tiger's only goal against the Falcons, while Marie Kaman and Morgan Hanson both scored against the Patriots.

The Tigers are now 3-5-2 on the season.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-21-25-25, THOMAS JEFFERSON SCHOOL (ST. LOUIS) 9-25-20-23: MVCS took a four-set Metro Athletic Conference win over Thomas Jefferson in St. Louis

Sarah Markell had 11 kills, 19 points and 15 aces for the Warriors, while Jessie Huels had seven kills and four digs, Anna Gaworski had 16 assists and 10 points and Audrey Crowe came up with five digs.

MVCS is now 3-6 for the year and hosts their invitational tournament this weekend in Alton.

In other matches played on Tuesday, St. Joseph's Academy of Frontenac, Mo. won over Edwardsville 25-19, 25-23 and Father McGivney Catholic defeated Metro-East Lutheran 25-15. 25-19.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 16-16: Althoff won a two-set sweep over the Explorers at Marquette Family Arena.

Arista Bunn had four assists for Marquette, while Olivia Byrd had a kill, Makaila Irby served up three points, Livy Kratschmer had two kills an a block, Kendall Meisenheimer had two points, three kills and two blocks, Kylie Murray came up with a kill and a block, Ryan O'Leary had three points, Shay O'Leary served up a single point, Abby Taylor had five points, an ace, a kill and six assists, Lizzy Wills had two kills and a block and McKennah Youngblood came up with a kill.

The Crusaders are now 11-4, while the Explorers fall to 9-6.

The result for a match with Roxana at Dupo wasn't available at press time.

