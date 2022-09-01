GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BREESE MATER DEI 25, 25, ROXANA 19, 12

Roxana's girls' volleyball team was defeated by Breese Mater Dei with scores of 19-25 and 12-25, at Roxana, bringing Roxana's record to 5-1.

Roxana's Stats:

Assists:

CJ Ross-10

Kills:

Peyton Petit: 3

Lily Daugherty: 2

Abby Gehrs: 2

Laynie Gehrs: 2

Digs:

CJ Ross: 4

Genna Pruett: 2

Kaylyn Dixon: 2

Points:

Kaylyn Dixon: 4

Genna Pruett: 3

Aces:

Genna Pruett: 2

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC, FREEBURG AND NEW ATHENS AT MARISSA-COULTERVILLE AT WHITE OAK GOLF COURSE, MARISSA

GOODWIN, VILLARD, DAVIS ALL TIE FOR MEDALIST HONORS AT QUAD MEET IN MARISSA: McGivney's Bradley Goodwin and Drew Villard tied for the medalist honors with Freeburg's Connor Davis, with each shooting a four-over-par 40 for nine holes in a quadrangular meet between the Griffins, Midgets, New Athens and host Marissa-Coulterville at White Oak Golf Course in Marissa.

No team scores were available at press time.

In addition to Goodwin and Villard, Riley Knobloch fired a 41, Brandon Reed had a 43 and Joey Chouinard carded a 49 for McGivney.

BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 12, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Drake Goetten, Hunter Herkert, Alex Hubbell, and Perrin McCoy all had braces (two goals each), while Dax Goetten, Keegan Griffith, Adam Kribs, and Logan Strong all scored as Jersey won over Metro-East at Knights Field.

Both Kribs and Strong had two assists each, while Dugger, Drake Goetten, Griffith, Herkert, Hubbell, Adam Kribs, and Evan Lacy also had assists and Brady Maxeiner recorded the clean sheet for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 3-2-0, while the Knights go to 0-5-0.

LITCHFIELD 2, STAUNTON 1: Brody Hill, assisted by Aaron Bodnar, had the only goal for Staunton as Litchfield scored twice in the second half to defeat the Bulldogs at Carlinville.

Grant Neuhaus had seven saves in goal for Staunton, who are now 2-3-0, while the Purple Panthers are now 1-2-0.

VALMEYER 5, CARLYLE 2: Mason Eschmann had a big game with a double brace (four goals), while Ripken Voelker also scored in Valmeyer's win at Carlyle.

Vincent Oggero, Parker Reeves, and Voelker also had assists, with Jake Coats making three saves in goal to gain the three points for the Pirates.

Valmeyer is now 2-2-0, while the Indians go to 0-4-0.

The result for Raymond Lincolnwood and Carlinville was not available at press time.

GIRLS GOLF

TRIAD 180, WATERLOO 190, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 198: Both Makenna Jensen and Emma Hill shot six-over-par 42s for nine holes to lead Triad to the win over Waterloo and Marquette in a quadrangular meet with Roxana at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Cali Smith of the Bulldogs was the medalist with a four-over-par 40, while both Alexa Shreve and Layla Moore each fired a 48 for the Knights, Sophie Sterling had a 51 and Paige Hawkes carded a 55.

Ava Bartosiak led the Explorers with a 43, with Lilly Montague shooting a 46, Reese Livingstone came up with a 52, Karly Reiter fired a 57, Ava Heinz carded a 59 and Ella Barteau had a 68.

In addition, the lone Roxana golfer, Reagan Lynn, shot a 45.

