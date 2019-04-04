WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

GRANITE CITY 1-4, ALTON 0-3 (FIRST GAME, NINE INNINGS): Cameron Hibbets threw a no-hitter in the first game, striking out 15, and the Warriors scored three in the third in the nightcap and held on to sweep a doubleheader from Alton.

The first game was scoreless until the bottom of the ninth, when Brennan Haddix’s infield single scored Jonas Barnes with the game’s only run to give Granite the win.

Haddix and Freddy Edwards each had two hits, while Barnes had the only other Warrior hit in the opener.

Michael Reeder was also very impressive on the mound for the Redbirds, striking out 13 in the complete game.

In the nightcap, Granite scored first on an RBI single by Barnes in the home half of the first inning, but the Redbirds tied it up on a double steal by Tyler Steward and Jackson Brooks. The Warriors scored three in the third, highlighted by Barnes’ two-run single, but Alton drew to within 4-3 on a two-run single by Adam Stilts. The Redbirds would come no closer, as Cole Bartling and Bennett Smallie combined to get the win and save for Granite.

Barnes was two-for-three with three RBIs for the Warriors, while Haddix had the other RBI. Brooks and Stilts each had two hits for Alton.

Bartling fanned six and Smallie struck out four for Granite City, while Robby Taul fanned three and Steward two for the Redbirds.

The Warriors improve to 7-7, while Alton is now 4-6.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 2, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Ryne Hanslow, Noah Kelly, Trever Seets, Ashtin Sorgea and John Watts all had hits, while Kelly had the lone RBI as the Piasa Birds scored a run in the seventh, but fell to Routt on the road in a tight game.

Brian Bergesch went all the way for Southwestern, scattering eight hits and striking out two on the mound.

The Birds are now 1-6 on the season.

JERSEY 7, LITCHFIELD 6: Jersey scored four runs in the first, and a run in the seventh, and held on to win at Litchfield.

Tucker Shalley and Zeke Waltz were both two-for-four with two RBIs for the Panthers, while Quinn Snider also had two RBIs.

Kyle Kahl and Ronnie Guilander both fanned three for Jersey as Guilander got the win.

The Panthers are now 7-3, while Litchfield is now 2-5.

MASCOUTAH 12, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Garrett Weiner and Braden Coles had the only two hits for Marquette in their loss at Mascoutah

Cole Gober had three hits and two RBIs for the Indians, while Logan Jung, Sam Scott and Jack Owens all had two hits. Scott and Owens also had two RBIs for Mascoutah.

Owens struck out seven, while Logan Dennis struck out two for the Explorers.

The Indians go to 9-1, while Marquette is now 7-4.

CARLINVILLE 14, BUNKER HILL 3: Carlinville had six-run innings in both the third and seventh in getting the win over homestanding Bunker Hill.

Jake Ambuel had two hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Devon Ralston, Trey Pickerill and Nick Devall all had the Minutemen’s RBIs.

Tucker Hughes went all the way, scattering six hits and striking out six for the Cavvies, while Cole Kiffmeyer fanned five and Ralston struck out three for Bunker Hill.

TRIAD 10, CENTRALIA 0: Caleb Goforth had two hits and three RBIs, while Ethan Gratton, Drew Parres and Joe Wade also had two hits each as Triad shut out Centralia on the road.

Trevor Eller, Bradley Griffin and Markus Isaiah had the three hits for the Orphans.

Nolan McGowen allowed the three his while striking out four in getting the win for the Knighs.

Triad improves to 2-6, while Centralia is now 0-8.

TRACK AND FIELD

EAWR BOYS AND GIRLS WIN QUADRANGULAR MEETS: The East Alton-Wood River boys and girls track teams each won a quadrangular meet held at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

In the boys’ meet, the Oilers finished first with 85 points, with Civic Memorial coming in second at 77, Columbia placed third at 63 points, and Father McGivney Catholic was fourth with 27.

EAWR took the girls meet with 82 points, Columbia was runner-up with 63, CM finished third with 48, and McGivney was fourth with 28.

Jayden Ulrich set a new school record for EAWR in winning the discus throw in the girls meet with a toss of 132’ 7”. Ulrich also won the shot put at 41’ 8”, and anchored the 4x100 relay team that won with a time of 53.4 seconds.

LeighAnn Nottke was the Oilers’ other multiple winner on the day, winning the 100-meter hurdles at 17.6 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.6 seconds. Nottke was also a member of the winning 4x100 relay team.

SOFTBALL

O’FALLON 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: O’Fallon scored twice in the first inning, then tacked on an insurance run in the seventh to win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Miley Brunner and Kelly Short were both two-for-three with an RBI each for the Panthers, while Ashley Schloer had the other RBI for O’Fallon.

Gracie Braun, Kate Griffith and Kelbie Zupan had the only three hits for the Eagles, with Braun getting the RBI.

Hayleigh Juenger went all the way for the Panthers, striking out 10, while Kaitlynn Wrenn struck out three for CM.

O’Fallon goes to 11-1, while the Eagles drop to 4-6.

CARLINVILLE 18, BUNKER HILL 4: Carlinville pushed across 13 runs in the sixth in winning at Bunker Hill.

Taylor Girth and Danna Kruemmelbein both had three hits, while Josie Manar had two hits for the Minutemaids. Girth also had two RBIs.

The Cavaliers are now 3-2, while Bunker Hill falls to 0-8.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 14, OKAWVILLE 4: Kiley Beth Kirchner had a big day at the plate, going five-for-five with two RBIs, while Jada Johnson had two hits and three RBIs and Makensie Card also had two hits in Marquette’s win at Okawville.

Shaye Sawicki had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Rockets, while Bryleigh Prest had two hits. Carli Foesterling and Abigail Porter both had two RBIs.

Taylor Whitehead scattered four hits and struck out seven for the Explorers, while Kyra Green fanned three.

Marquette is now 8-1, while Okawville drops to 1-12.

JERSEY 15, LITCHFIELD 1: Chelsea Maag had two hits and three RBIs, while Lauren Brown and Grace Sharich each had two RBIs, and both Lauren Rexing and Erika Storey had two hits in Jersey’s win over Litchfield.

Shelby Koenig gave up three hits while striking out nine in getting the win for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 6-3, while Litchfield goes to 0-7.

ALTON 10, HIGHLAND 5: Abby Sullivan had two hits and four RBIs, including a home run, while Tami Wong had three hits and three RBIs and Ashlyn Betz had two hits and three RBIs as Alton defeated Highland at home.

Jordyn Fields, Taylor Fleming, Nicole Knackstedt and Sydney Parkerson all had two hits in the game for the Bulldogs.

Abby Scyoc allowed five hits and struck out five for the Redbirds, and Sam Meiner fanned seven for Highland.

Alton ups its mark to 8-2, while the Bulldogs drop to 3-4.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Waterloo 11, Valmeyer 3

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 2, Piasa Southwestern 1

Granite City 1-4, Alton 0-3 (first game, nine innings)

Jersey 7, Litchfield 6

Mascoutah 12, Marquette Catholic 1

Carlinville 14, Bunker Hill 3

Triad 10, Centralia 0

BOYS TENNIS

Edwardsville 8, O’Fallon 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Marquette Catholic 7, Roxana 2

Greenville 2, East Alton-Wood River 0

SOFTBALL

Roxana 14, East Alton-Wood River 7

O’Fallon 3, Civic Memorial 1

Mascoutah 8, Granite City 0

Carlinville 18, Bunker Hill 4

Marquette Catholic 14. Okawville 4

Breese Central 11, Collinsville 7

Jersey 15, Litchfield 1

Alton 10, Highland 5

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicago Blackhawks 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (shootout – CHI 1, STL 0)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 4 (10 innings)

