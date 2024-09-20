THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP

COLLINSVILLE 5, BELLEVILLE EAST 2: Both Juan Carlos Doria and Chris Munoz had a brace (two goals each), and Enrique Carranza also scored to give Collinsville the three points over Belleville East at Kahok Stadium.

Davide Samtiamo and Braden Henson shared time in goal for the Kahoks in their win.

Collinsville is now 3-3-1, while the Lancers drop to 1-8-0.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 1: Luke Smith had a brace (two goals), while Jack Sorgea also scored as Althoff took a Gateway Metro Conference win at Maryville's grounds.

Nate Pitre had an assist for the Crusaders, while Zack Winkler had five save to give Althoff the win.

The Crusaders are now 8-2-0, while the Lions slip to 3-3-0.

COLUMBIA 3, FREEBURG 0: Luke Dewilde had a brace (two goals), while Liam Bivins also scored as Columbia won at Freeburg.

Elliot Nelson had an assist for the Eagles, while Brady Hemminghaus had a save as he and Brayden Keyes shared the clean sheet.

Columbia is now 8-2-0, while the Midgets go to 4-5-0.

BELLEVILLE WEST 3, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Clayton Correll, Sam Gebhart, and Braden Missey all scored as West took the Southwestern Conference win over Edwardsville at Bob Goalby Field.

Aiden Donnelly, Jerald Perez, and Will Rockwell all had assists for the Maroons, while Jacob Mathenia had four saves in recording the clean sheet.

West is now 7-2-0, while the Tigers are now 5-5-1.

O'FALLON 5, ALTON 1: Harrison Schroeder had a brace (two goals), while Jacob Kulp, Ariel Rose, and Carson Rowland also scored at O'Fallon took the three points over Alton at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Carson Miller had two assists for the Panthers, while Ben Schreiber and Carson Nix also had assists.

O'Fallon is now 5-2-1, while the Redbirds go to 4-6-1

GRANITE CITY 1, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: Armando Hernandez scored the only goal of the game as Granite took the three points over Mater Dei at Gene Baker Field.

The Warriors are now 6-5-0, while the Knights fall to 6-2-2.

In other games played on Thursday, Highland defeated Jersey 2-1 after extra time, Triad defeated Civic Memorial 6-1, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won at East Alton-Wood River 7-1 and Waterloo defeated Mascoutah 2-0,

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 1, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: In one of the two soccer matches played on Wednesday, Andy Palma scored in the first half for the match's only goal as Mater Dei took the three points over visiting McGivney at Mater Dei's home grounds.

Patrick Gierere had one save in goal for the Griffins.

The Knights are now 6-1-2. while McGivney goes to 6-2-1.

GRANITE CITY 3, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Armando Hernandez came up with a brace (two goals), and Seth Blaylock also put a ball into the back of the net as Granite took the three points over East at Gene Baker Field.

Blaylock also assisted twice for the Warriors, while Ben Wilson had the other assist.

Granite is now 5-5-0, while the Lancers fall to 1-7-0.