BOYS SOCCER

O'FALLON 4, COLLINSVILLE 2 AFTER EXTRA TIME): Harrison Schroeder had a brace (two goals), while Jacob Kulp and Carson Nix also scored at O'Fallon went into extra time to take the win over Collinsville at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Ben Schreiber, Nix, Nate Hoover, Ian Dew, and Zayden Brisley, all had assists for the Panthers, while Rodrigo Hernandex-Mendoza and Chris Munoz, with an assist to Marvin Chacon, scored for the Kahoks. Braden Henson had 10 saves in goal for Collinsville.

O'Fallon is now 12-5-1, while the Kahoks go to 7-9-1.

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A --- MARQUETTE CATHOLIC REGIONAL PLAY-IN GAME

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Bram Beuttell had a brace (two goals), while Ebon Macker also scored as Southwestern won a play-in game over EAWR in the Class 1A Marquette Catholic regional Tuesday afternoon at Southwestern's home grounds.

Devon Barboza had the goal for the Oilers.

The Piasa Birds are now 8-9-0, and advance to a semifinal match against top-seeded Columbia Friday afternoon at Public School Stadium at 4:30 p.m., with the second semifinal pitting Marquette against Roxana at 6:30 p.m. The Oilers end their season at 2-18-0.

In a play-in game in the Waterloo Gibault Catholic regional, Carlyle eliminated Breese Central 2-1 after a penalty kick shootout.

REGULAR SEASON

HIGHLAND 2, JERSEY 0: Alex Bohnenstiehl and Nolan Frey scored in the second half to give Highland the win over Jersey at home in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.

Elliott Alexander and Carter Bohnenstiehl had the assists for the Bulldogs, while Will Lindsco had two saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Highland is now 11-10-0, while the Panthers go to 1-19-2.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, MURPHYSBORO 1: Spencer Martin had a brace (two goals), assisted in both halves by Mason Holmes, as McGivney won its regular season finale over Murphysboro at Bouse Road.

Patrick Gierer had five saves in goal for the Griffins.

McGivney winds up the regular season 16-4-2, while the Red Devils are now 8-8-1.

MASCOUTAH 3, WATERLOO 1: Kannon Creamer, Jackson Daniels, and Eli Sanchez all struck for Mascoutah in taking the home win over Waterloo at Alumni Field.

Jordan Berry, Jaylen Wilkinson, and Caeden Wille all had assists for the Indians, while Joao Pulache scored for the Bulldogs. Geo Sconyers had eight saves in goal for Mascoutah, while Jay Rader made seven saves for Waterloo.

The Indians are now 14-7-0, while the Bulldogs fall to 8-8-2.

GRANITE CITY 5, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 1: Armando Hernandez had a brace (two goals), while R.J. Brooksher, Patrick French, and Joey Morales all scored for Granite in their win over Maryville at Gene Baker Field.

Seth Blaylock and Nash Young had assists for the Warriors.

Granite is now 11-8-1, while the Lions go to 9-8-2.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

BELLEVILLE WEST 6, GRANITE CITY 0: Will Rockwell wound up with a hat trick, while Nick Bunetic, Clayton Correll, and Trey Goodrich also scored at West took a big win over Granite at Bob Goalby Field.

Adam Barry, AIden Donnelly, Sam Gebhart, and Braden Missey had assists for the Maroons, while Jacob Mathenia had twp saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

West is now 15-4-0, while the Warriors go to 10-8-1.

COLUMBIA 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Quentin Frentzel had a hat trick, Nathan Rein came up with a brace (two goals), and Liam Bivins, Drew Elliott, Wyatt Etherton, and Hayes Van Bruesegen all scored in Columbia's win at home over CM.

Micah James assisted three times for Columbia, while Etherton had two assists, and Bivins, Frentzel, Elliot Nelson, and Van Breusegen also had assists, and both Brady Hemminghaus and Brayden Keyes shared the clean sheet in goal.

Columbia is now 19-2-1, while CM goes to 10-13-0

In another game played on Monday, Highland won at Alton 2-1 after extra time.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In girls volleyball matches played on Monday, Marquette Catholic won over Granite City 25-21, 25-3, Father McGivney Catholic won a tight three-set match over visiting Staunton 26-24, 23-25, 27-25, Carrollton won a straight-set match over Piasa Southwestern 2-0, and Maryville Christian took a 27-25, 20-25, 25-17 win at home over Alton.