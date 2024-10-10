Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, Play It Again Sports Roundup: Explorers Top Eagles In Volleyball, Belleville Teams Both Take Soccer Wins
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP
VOLLEYBALL
Marquette Girls Volleyball hosted Civic Memorial on Wednesday night in a non-conference match and won 2-1 (12-25, 25-22, 25-18).
Marquette improves to 10-17 on the season and 4-5 in the Gateway Metro Conference. Civic Memorial is 13-9 overall and returns to play at home against Triad on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.
Marquette highlights
Lily Covert (senior libero) - 19 service receptions, 22 digs, 9 service points
Adira Bunn (soph outside) - 8 kills, 13 digs, 21 service receptions, 6 service points
Ella Tesson (jr outside) - 10 kills
Ari Davenport (soph setter) - 7 service points, 11 assists
Upcoming
Marquette plays at Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Thursday in a conference match.
OTHER GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SCORES
In matches played on Wednesday, Granite City won a Missouri five-set match over St Louis Lutheran North 25-18, 25-11, 20-25, 25-25-11, and Freeburg won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 17-25, 25-23, 25-23.
BOYS SOCCER
BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 8, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: Bo Gomric had a hat trick, while Nash Johannigmeyer, Nate Pitre, Luke Smith, and Jack Sorgea all scored as Althoff easily saw off Gibault at Oerter Park in Waterloo.
Tyler BIrdsong, Gomric, Johannigmeyer, Pitre, and Tyler Pollock all had assists for the Crusaders, while Brady Luechtefeld made one save in recording the clean sheet.
Althoff is now 16-3-0, while the Hawks slip to 6-11-0.
BELLEVILLE WEST 6, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: Adam Bilzing and Dallas Minor both had braces (two goals each), while Adam Donnelly and Will Rockwell also scored as West took the three points over Mater Dei at Bob Goalby Field.
Rockwell assisted twice for the Maroons, while Donnelly, Sam Gebhart, and Jerard Perez also had assists, while Jacob Mathenia had one save in goal in recording he clean sheet.
West is now 13-4-0, with the Knights now at 9-5-6.
In another match played on Wednesday, Lebanon and Freeburg played to a 3-3 draw.