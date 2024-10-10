WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

VOLLEYBALL

Marquette Girls Volleyball hosted Civic Memorial on Wednesday night in a non-conference match and won 2-1 (12-25, 25-22, 25-18).

Marquette improves to 10-17 on the season and 4-5 in the Gateway Metro Conference. Civic Memorial is 13-9 overall and returns to play at home against Triad on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

Marquette highlights

Lily Covert (senior libero) - 19 service receptions, 22 digs, 9 service points

Adira Bunn (soph outside) - 8 kills, 13 digs, 21 service receptions, 6 service points

Ella Tesson (jr outside) - 10 kills

Ari Davenport (soph setter) - 7 service points, 11 assists

Upcoming

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette plays at Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Thursday in a conference match.

OTHER GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SCORES

In matches played on Wednesday, Granite City won a Missouri five-set match over St Louis Lutheran North 25-18, 25-11, 20-25, 25-25-11, and Freeburg won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 17-25, 25-23, 25-23.

BOYS SOCCER

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 8, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: Bo Gomric had a hat trick, while Nash Johannigmeyer, Nate Pitre, Luke Smith, and Jack Sorgea all scored as Althoff easily saw off Gibault at Oerter Park in Waterloo.

Tyler BIrdsong, Gomric, Johannigmeyer, Pitre, and Tyler Pollock all had assists for the Crusaders, while Brady Luechtefeld made one save in recording the clean sheet.

Althoff is now 16-3-0, while the Hawks slip to 6-11-0.

BELLEVILLE WEST 6, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: Adam Bilzing and Dallas Minor both had braces (two goals each), while Adam Donnelly and Will Rockwell also scored as West took the three points over Mater Dei at Bob Goalby Field.

Rockwell assisted twice for the Maroons, while Donnelly, Sam Gebhart, and Jerard Perez also had assists, while Jacob Mathenia had one save in goal in recording he clean sheet.

West is now 13-4-0, with the Knights now at 9-5-6.

In another match played on Wednesday, Lebanon and Freeburg played to a 3-3 draw.