Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, Play It Again Sports Scoreboard WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A --- SECTIONAL FINALS TUESDAY'S RESULTS AT CHICAGO UNIVERSITY Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 3, Lisle 0 AT WAUKEGAN CRISTO REY ST. MARTIN CATHOLIC Niles Northridge Prep 3, Waukegan Cristo Rey St. Martin Catholic 2 AT MANTENO Manteno 1, Palos Heights Chicago Christian 0 (penalty kick shootout) AT MONTICELLO Normal University 4, Fisher 3 AT HINCKLEY-BIG ROCK Aurora Central Catholic 2, Richmond-Burton 1 (after extra time) WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS MURPHYSBORO AT GRANITE CITY Columbia 3, Father McGivney Catholic 2 AT VIRDEN NORTH MAC Williamsville 2, Pleasant Plains 0 AT CHILLICOTHE ILLINOIS VALLEY CENTRAL Mendota 2, Peoria Christian 1 CLASS 2A --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS AT TRIAD Triad 1, Waterloo 0 Belleville Althoff Catholic 4, Carbondale 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS AT LEBANON Okawville 25-25, Maryville Christian 17-22 AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Valmeyer 22-15 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON 120TH WORLD SERIES, PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE --- BEST-OF-SEVEN GAME FIVE Los Angeles Dodgers 7, New York Yankees 6 (LAD wins 4-1) LOS ANGELES DODGERS --- 2024 WORLD CHAMPIONS NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Charlotte Hornets 138, Toronto Raptors 130 Cleveland Cavaliers 134, Los Angeles Lakers 110 Indiana Pacers 135, Boston Celtics 132 (OT) Detroit Pistons 105, Philadelphia 76ers 95 Washington Wizards 133, Atlanta Hawks 120 New York Knicks 116, Miami Heat 107 Chicago Bulls 102, Orlando Magic 99 Brooklyn Nets 119, Memphis Grizzlies 106 Oklahoma City Thunder 1-5, San Antonio Spurs 93 Golden State Warriors 104, New Orleans Pelicans 89 Portland Trail Blazers 106, Los Angeles Clippers 105 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Columbus Blue Jackets 2, New York Islanders 0 Winnipeg Jets 6, Detroit Red Wings 2 Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Colorado Avalanche 2 Utah Hockey Club 5, Calgary Flames 1 Los Angeles Kings 6, Vegas Golden Knights 3 New Jersey Devils 6, Vancouver Canucks 0 FIFA WORLD SOCCER WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES AT LYNN FAMILY STADIUM, LOUISVILLE, KY. United States 3, Argentina 0 Costa Rica 0, Panama 2