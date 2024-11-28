WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

BOYS BASKETBALL

BOLINGBROOK 60, O'FALLON 49: On Tuesday, in the first round of the Decatur Turkey Tournament at Decatur Middle School, Bolingbrook held off O'Fallon in a relatively close game.

Jordan Dancy led the Panthers with 13 points, while both Brennan Hunter and Nate Smith had eight points each, Eddy Jackson had seven points, Sutton Massey came up with six points, Ben Akoro scored five points, and Andre Stanley hit for two points.

The Raiders open up the year 1-0, while O'Fallon starts out 0-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 78, LEBANON 32: In Group B of the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament, McGivney had little trouble in seeing off Lebanon

Chase Jansen led the Griffins with 24 points, while Tyler Jacobs had 14 points, David Carroll came up with 11 points, Carson Barone had eight points, Henry Willenborg scored seven points, Hayden Apotheker hit for six points, Aiden Willis had four points, and both Owen Kolesa and Will Rakers had two points each.

McGivney is now 2-0, while the Greyhounds drop to 0-2.

MASCOUTAH 71, HAZELWOOD EAST 68: In the second game of the Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Triad, Mascoutah took a close win over Hazelwood East of north St Louis County.

Jayden McCool led the Indians with 21 points, while Corey Harris added 19 points, Steven Harris came up with 17 points, Matthew Smith hit for seven points, Maddis Fearn had five points, and James Crumble scored two points.

Mascoutah opens its season 1-0, while the Spartans start off 0-1.

In other games played on Wednesday, in the Alton Tip-Off Classic, Belleville East took a 67-53 win over Overland, Mo, RItenour, while the host Redbirds won over Jennings, Mo, of north St. Louis County 82-47. In Group A of the Effingham St Anthony Catholic Turkey Tournament, Edwardsville won its second straight game, defeating the host Bulldogs 68-50, In Group A of the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament, the host Railsplitters defeated Belleville West 37-33, while in Group A of the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament, St, Elmo won over Maryville Christian 48-31.

In the Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Triad, Mt. Vernon upended Granite City 53-32, while at the Trenton Wesclin Tip-Off Classic, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated the host Warriors 62-56.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

OKAWVILLE 38, COLLINSVILLE 34: In the third-place game of the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament, Okawville outscored Collinsville 16-10 in the middle two quarters to help pull out the win.

Talesha GIlmore again led the Kahoks, this time with 14 points, while Ashley Janini added 13 points, Diamond Walker hit for four points, and Kelsey Call had three points.

The Rockets are now 3-1, while Collinsville slips to 4-2.

BREESE CENTRAL 36, HIGHLAND 23: In a regular season tilt at Central's gym, the host Cougars outscored Highland in the second quarter 25-4 in going on to the win.

Jordan Bircher led the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Linden Klucker had four points, Sophie Schroeder scored three points, both Paige Kielboeker and Ari Nanney had two points each, and Madi Holcmann scored a single point.

Central improves to 3-0, while Highland is now 2-2.

In a regular season girls game on Wednesday, Edwardsville pulled out a 37-32 win over Breese Mater Dei Catholic to win its fourth straight game to open the season. In other games in Nashville, Freeburg won over Centralia 43-32, Trenton Wesclin defeated Mascoutah 39-31, and in the final, the host Hornets defeated Mt. Vernon 73-53.

