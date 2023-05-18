WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 BASEBALL ROUND-UP

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 2, CARROLLTON 1 (8 INNINGS)

Northwestern scored in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead, with Carrollton tying the game in the top of the sixth, only to see the Tigers score the winning run in the eighth to take the win and advance to Saturday's final at the Rives Lake ballpark.

Lucas Howard had two hits and drove in the Hawks' only run, while Boden Flowers also had two hits and Caleb Howard, Carson Flowers, Eli Flowers, Eli Cox and Koby Schnelton had the other hits. Charlie Stumpf struck out five while on the mound for Carrollton and Lucas Howard fanned four.

The Hawks end their season 8-20-1, while Northwestern moves on at 12-20.

HARDIN CALHOUN 7, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 6

Calhoun scored twice in the in the first, third and fourth innings, but North Greene rallied with a five-run seventh to tie the game, only to see the Warriors score the winning run in the home half to take the semifinal and advance to Saturday's final.

Jack Zipprich had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Cade Sievers had a hit and two RBIs and Davis Wilson also drove in a pair of runs. Wilson also struck out six while on he mound, with Zipprich fanning three.

Calhoun is now 13-23 and advance to the final against the Tigers Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Spartans end their season 10-13.

Iin the Valmeyer regional, Waterloo Gibault Catholic eliminated Dupo 3-1 and will play the Marissa-Coulterville-Valmeyer second semifinal winner Saturday at 11 a.m. The Meteors and Pirates play on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. for the berth in the final.

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT ROXANA

FATHER MCGIVNEY 13, EAST ATLON-WOOD RIVER 2

[ALSO: Rogers Pitches Complete Game, McKee and Sutberry Strong At Plate, Griffins Eliminate EAWR 13-2 In Regional Opener]

AT COLUMBIA

COLUMBIA 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3

In the semifinals of the Columbia regional, the host Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to win over Marquette Catholic 4-3 and move on to the final on Saturday morning at 11 a.m against the winner of Thursday's second semifinal between Trenton Wesclin and Breese Central.

Columbia is now 29-4, while the Explorers end their season at 19-14.

AT SULLIVAN

CARLINVILLE 10, PANA 9

Ryenn Hart's walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh gave Carlinville the win in the Sullivan semifinals at Wyman Park.

Hart's winning double was a part of a three hit, two RBI day for him and the Cavaliers, while Zach Reels also had three hits, Henry Kufa and Sam Quarton both had two hits and a RBI, Liam Tieman and Connor Strutman each had a pair of hits, Dane Boatman had a pair of RBIs and Kolton Costello also drove home a run. Hart, Costello and Kufa all struck out three batters apiece while on the mound.

Carlinville is now 21-2 and moves on to Saturday's final against the winner of Thursday's game against either Shelbyville or the host Redskins, starting at 11 a.m. The Panthers end their season 9-17.

AT PIASA

GILLESPIE 5, AUBURN 1

In the Piasa Southwestern regional semifinals, undefeated Gillespie knocked out Auburn 5-1 and moves on to the final on Saturday against either the Piasa Birds or New Berlin, who play Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Schneider Park in Brighton. The Miners are now 30-0, while the Trojans' season concludes at 8-16.

REGULAR SEASON

MASCOUTAH 6, GRANITE CITY 0

Mascoutah scored twice in the second, fifth and sixth innings to defeat visiting Granite City.

Lucas Haddix had the Warriors' only hit and had the only strikeout while on the mound.

The Indians are now 26-6-1, while Granite falls to 8-21.

COLLINSVILLE 12, CARBONDALE 1

Collinsville scored three runs in the first, second and seventh innings in going on to the win at Carbondale.

Kolby Anderson had four hits and three RBIs for the Kahoks, while Ethan Bagwell came up with three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, Carson Parrill had two hits, Caden Pruitt drove in two runs and Tyler Linton also had a RBI. Kris Alcorn struck out seven while on the mound, with Blaine Martinez fanning one.

Collinsville is now 14-14, while the Terriers fall to 12-17.

ALTON 5, JERSEY 4

Alton broke a 1-1 tie in the third with a run, then scored three more times in the top of the seventh and held off a Jersey three-run rally in the home half to take the win.

Logan Bogard had three hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while Will Weirich had two hits and a RBI, Deon Harrington and Eli Lawrence each had a pair of hits and Jack Puent drove home a pair of runs. Both Austin Rathgeb and Aaron Wooten struck out three batters while on the mound.

Alton is now 9-21, while the Panthers go to 10-23.

O'FALLON 3, HIGHLAND 2

Highland broke up a great pitcher's duel with two run in the sixth, but O'Fallon answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to take the win at Blazier Field.

Mason Emig had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Brayden Bircher also had two hits and Adam Munie had a hit and RBI. Trent Clemons went all the way on the mound, striking out three.

The Panthers are now 23-6, while Highland goes to 19-13.

