WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 48, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 44: Senior forward Talesha Gilmore moved past Michelle Bartsch to become number two on Collinsville's all-time scoring list on Wednesday with 22 points, as the Kahoks bounced back from a Tuesday loss to Edwardsville with a close 48-44 win over McGivney at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Gilmore now has 1,526 career points, 138 points behind all-time leader Autumn Dow, who has 1,663 points. Gilmore also blocked six shots, and needs seven more to break Bartsch's all-time record of 217.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to Gilmore's 22 points, Ashley Janini added 13 points for the Kahoks, while Karley Call scored 10 points.

The Griffins were led by Julia Behrmann, Layla Tobin, and Izzie Vernarsky, all of whom had eight points, while Peyton Ellis had seven points, Sophia Rossetto hit for five points, Zoie Oller had four points, and both Alexa Jones and Carly McElroy had two points each.

Collinsville is now 12-13, while McGivney goes to 17-11.

In the other girls fixtures played on Wednesday. Granite City defeated Madison 66-7, Belleville Althoff Catholic got past Mascoutah 52-44; Red Bud won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 40-28.

BOYS BASKETBALL

In midweek games played on Wednesday, East St. Louis stopped St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep Catholic at home 62-56. Sparta won at home over East Alton-Wood River 68-45, and New Athens won over Marissa-Coulterville 69-64. Another game, Edwardsville at Staunton, was cancelled shortly before tip-off, due to a false threat of violence at the game. It will not be rescheduled.

More like this: