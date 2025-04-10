WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 8, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Edwardsville scored two runs in the first, second, and fifth innings on its way to the win at West.

Audrey De La Torre Cruz had three hits and four RBIs for the Tigers, while Brooke Burris had three hits and two RBIs, and both Sophie Antonini and Amelia Wilfong had two hits each. Riley Nelson struck out 11 while in the circle, and Kylie Linker fanned one.

Ella Weaver had two hits for the Maroons, with Caleigh Dashner having the other hit, and Kara Kramer had three strikeouts in the circle.

Edwardsville is now 8-2, while West goes to 6-4.

JERSEY 5, LITCHFIELD 3: Jersey scored twice in the fifth to take the lead, then added an insurance run in the sixth in going on to their win at Litchfield.

Anna Kribs had three hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Holly Brainerd had two hits and two RBIs, and both Jada Baro and Paxton Weirich each had two hits and a RBI. Ellie Davis struck out four while in the circle, while Weirich fanned three.

Jersey is now 3-3-1, while the Purple Panthers go to 6-4.

TRIAD 10, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Triad scored five in the first, and three in the sixth to take a road win at Breese Central.

Andie Green led the Knights with two hits and three RBIs, while Delaney Hess had two hits and two RBIs, and Alli Lintz had a hit and two RBIs. Kenzie Sievers struck out five inside the circle, while Abby Harper fanned one.

Triad is now 7-2, while the Cougars are 2-7.

MASCOUTAH 17, GRANITE CITY 6: Mascoutah scored in every inning, including four runs in the third and sixth, and three runs in the fourth and fifth, in gaining a win at Granite City's park.

Alexis Ruiz had two hits and three RBIs for the Warriors, while Christine Myers had two hits and a RBI, and both Riley Carnahan and Chloe Randolph had two hits apiece. Both Emilee Saggio and Rachel Willard struck out two each in the circle.

The Indians are now 3-3, while Granite slips to 3-5.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: EAWR scored three runs in both the third and fifth to take the win over East St. Louis at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center softball park.

Lily Tretter had a big day at the plate for the Oilers, with four hits and four RBIs, while both Olivia Sheets and Jayde Kassler had two hits and a RBI each. Jordan Ealey struck out 10 inside the circle, while Tretter fanned one.

Adre'Onna Harris and Aunjanae Young had the hits for the Flyers, while Oleah Brown went all the way in the circle, striking out four.

EAWR is now 7-1, while East Side goes to 1-5,

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 24, ROXANA 8: Marquette scored five runs in both the first and fifth innings, and also scored six times in the second and fourth, in going on to the win at Roxana City Park.

Alyssa Coles had five hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Kennedy Eveans had four hits and two RBIs, Allie Weiner had three hits and five RBIs, Stella Frost came up with three hits and two RBIs, and Kenna Lievers had three hits and a RBI. Lievers also struck out four in a complete game in the circle.

Lilli Ray had three hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Madison John had three hits and a RBI, and both Emma Gischer and Sarah Baldwin had two hits and a RBI each. Macy Hart had the only strikeout in the circle.

Marquette is now 3-5, while Roxana is now 0-7.

In other games played on Wednesday, Columbia slipped past Waterloo 2-1, Red Bud won over Pinckneyville 8-2, and Chester got past Dupo 12-8.

