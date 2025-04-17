WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 2, HIGHLAND 1: Both teams traded runs in the sixth, but Jersey scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to take the Mississippi Valley Conference win at home.

Maleah Derrick had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Chloe Beemer had a hit and RBI, and both Marley Cozier and Anna Kribs had the other hits. Paxton Weirich went all the way inside the circle, striking out eight.

Kaitlyn Wilson had two hits and the only RBI for the Bulldogs, while both Lucy Becker and Mya Kruse had the other hits. Wilson went all the way inside the circle, fanning three.

Jersey is now 5-4-1, while Highland drops to 4-9.

GRANITE CITY 15, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Granite City scored five runs in the first, six in the second, and two each in the third and fourth, in going on to a win over Althoff at home.

Riley Carnahan had four hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while both Milyn Roehr and Rachel Willaredt had two hits and a RBI each. Emilie Saggio went all the way inside the circle, striking our five.

Granite is now 5-8, while the Crusaders are now 0-10.

CARLINVILLE 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Carlinville scored three runs in the sixth, and four more in the seventh to break open the game and take the road win over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field.

Lily Tretter had three hits for the Oilers, while Jordan Ealey had the other hit, and Ellie Beachum struck out four while in the circle.

The Cavaliers are now 7-3, while EAWR goes to 8-3.

CALHOUN 10, MULBERRY GROVE 3: Calhoun scored twice in the fourth, then added on three more in the seventh to take a road win at Mulberry Grove.

Layna Longnecker had three hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Kiera Sievers had two hits and a RBI, and both Lacy Pohlman and Annie Wilson had a hit and RBI each. Audrey Gilman went all the way inside the circle, striking out 18.

Calhoun is now 12-3, while the Aces go to 6-4.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, TRIAD 2: A three-run sixth inning won the game for CM on the road at Triad's park.

Skylar Johnson had three hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Megan Griffith, Danika Chester, Zoey Hunt, and Bella Thein all had the other hits. Griffith went all the way in the circle, striking out 10.

Both CM and the Knights are now 9-4 on the season.

In other games played in the Wednesday fixtures, Trenton Wesclin edged Chester 2-1, Waterloo won over Mascoutah 12-7, and Gillespie took a 19-5 decision over Dupo, while Red Bud topped Okawville 8-3.

SOCCER

WATERLOO 8, JERSEY 2: Ella Roberts and Kalynn Smith, with an assist to Hailey Feldman, had the goals in Jersey's loss to Waterloo.

Roberts also had 11 saves in goal for the Panthers.

The Bulldogs are now 6-3-1, while Jersey goes to 4-7-0.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Izzy Dalke had a goal and an assist, while Britt Wilhelm scored the other goal, as Althoff scored twice in the second half to take the three points over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Zoey Massingale made four saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Crusaders are now 8-4-1, while the Explorers are now 5-5-2.

In other matches on Wednesday, Centralia won over East Alton-Wood River 4-0, Breese Central slipped past Freeburg 2-1. Mascoutah and Waterloo Gibault Catholic drew at 3-3, and Staunton won over Roxana 1-0.

