ALTON - Several Alton residents braved the cold on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, to watch the installation of a new clock at the historic Wedge building.

Located at 620 E. Broadway in downtown Alton, the Wedge building has been transformed into The Wedge Innovation Center. The building, owned by AltonWorks, previously had a clock situated at its highest point. The Wedge restoration includes a new clock, installed at 1 p.m. on Feb. 14 above a crowd of onlookers.

“The installation of this clock at The Wedge marks more than just the passage of time — it symbolizes Alton’s renaissance,” said John Simmons, founder of AltonWorks. “Just as the original clock witnessed the vitality of downtown Alton’s past, this new timepiece will mark the moments of innovation and community growth that lie ahead. We chose Valentine’s Day for this installation because at its heart, The Wedge represents our love for this community and our commitment to Alton’s bright future.”

AltonWorks invited the public to come out and “witness history in the making” through the clock’s installation. In a statement, AltonWorks noted that the clock was “a replacement clock similar in design to the original clock” that previously adorned the building.

Article continues after sponsor message

A new concrete globe was also installed above the clock with a special hidden Valentine’s Day message. On one side of the globe, the words “John loves Jayne” are engraved, representing Simmons’s almost-40-year marriage to his wife, Jayne. To learn more about their story, click here.

For more information about The Wedge Innovation Center and AltonWorks, visit their official Facebook page or website at AltonWorks.us.

“The Wedge Innovation Center is a 55,000 square-foot social impact, research lab, think tank, and workspace serving as a hub for the digital economy in the Alton Metro Region,” AltonWorks said in a statement. “Born out of the community revitalization efforts of AltonWorks and leveraging the assets of SIUE, The Wedge is scheduled to open April 2025.”

More like this: