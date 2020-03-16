EDWARDSVILLE - Chief Judge William A. Mudge released information about an administrative order of new procedures for the Third Judicial District of caution in response to the COVID-19. One key change was for the next 30 days, all weddings and civil unions will continue to be performed but shall be limited to the two individuals being married or joined in a civil union. Couples should not bring friends or family to attend, the court order said.

Another key change released by Judge Mudge was that all case management and status dockets scheduled for March 2020 are to be continued by the assigned judges without the necessity of either party filing a motion to continue and the parties are directed not to appear.

Other changes were as follows:

All compliance dockets for DUI and DVAC court scheduled for the next 30 days are to be continued by the assigned judges without the necessity of either party filing a motion to continue and the parties are directed not to appear.

All petitions to revoke and bond preliminary hearings scheduled for the next 30 days are to be continued by judges.

All traffic appearance dockets scheduled for the next 30 days are to be continued by assigned judges.

All civil and criminal motion dockets or settings that are scheduled for the next 30 days shall be continued by the assigned judges in the event of an agreement to do so by the parties. In the event an agreement to continue cannot be obtained, or cannot be conducted by e-mail, video or telephonic means, such motions will proceed at the discretion of the assigned judges with necessary precautions.

The Madison County Detention Home is suspending all visits until further notice. Non-essential personnel will be denied access to the facility to ensure the health and safety of their clients.

Probation and court services will meet the needs of their clients but will be reducing in-person contracts by using e-mail, video and telephonic means.

The court will continue to conduct hearings on essential or timely matters if the presentment of a motion or petition cannot be conducted remotely by e-mail, video or telephonic means. In such an event, at these proceedings, parties are required to remain seated at counsel table and maintain a safe distance between themselves other counsel and courtroom at all times.

