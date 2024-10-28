Wedding Reception Chaos: Moro Man Charged with Aggravated Battery In Calhoun County
MICHAEL - On October 5, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received areport of a Disturbance at a wedding reception located on Michael-Hamburg Road, Michael, in Calhoun County, Illinois.
Subsequent to an investigation, Austin M Newell, aged 29, of Moro, for the following offense:
- Aggravated Battery - Person 60 Years or Older
- Battery (Two Counts)
Newell was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Greene County Jail.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
