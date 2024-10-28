MICHAEL - On October 5, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received areport of a Disturbance at a wedding reception located on Michael-Hamburg Road, Michael, in Calhoun County, Illinois.

Subsequent to an investigation, Austin M Newell, aged 29, of Moro, for the following offense:

  • Aggravated Battery - Person 60 Years or Older
  • Battery (Two Counts)

Newell was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Greene County Jail.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

