COLLINSVILLE — Webster Elementary’s third-grade students recently delivered a captivating performance of The Boy Who Spoke to the Earth, showcasing their musical and theatrical talents.

The production, based on the book by Chris Burkard and David McClellen, tells the story of a boy who can communicate with the earth and embarks on a magical journey through various landforms in search of happiness.

The adaptation was written by Webster music teacher Jennifer Bhooshan, alongside Katie Brown and Rachel Puleo. Bhooshan emphasized that the students were actively involved in shaping the show’s creative elements.

“The students chose songs, created movements and provided input on everything in the production,” she said.

During the performance, the third graders played instruments such as drums and small xylophones. They also provided narration, sang songs, and performed synchronized movements representing diverse areas of the earth, from oceans to mountaintops.

The collaborative effort highlighted the students’ engagement and creativity in bringing the story to life.

