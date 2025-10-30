COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 has received its 2025 Illinois State Report Card, highlighting academic performance and areas needing improvement across its schools. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) released the report cards, which evaluate schools on multiple criteria, including academic proficiency, growth, attendance, and student success indicators.

Webster Elementary School earned an "Exemplary" designation, placing it among the top 10% of schools statewide for student growth. Several other district schools — including Caseyville Elementary, Collinsville High School, Dorris Intermediate, Kreitner Elementary, Maryville Elementary, Renfro Elementary, Summit Elementary, and Twin Echo Elementary — received "Commendable" ratings for their overall performance.

Collinsville Middle School was designated as requiring "Targeted Support" due to underperformance by two student subgroups: Native American students and children with disabilities. This designation initiates a four-year school improvement cycle aimed at addressing these gaps.

The report card reflects the district’s efforts to support student achievement through investments in instructional staff, social-emotional programs, STEM education, early intervention, and Positive Behavior Intervention Support.

Notable positive indicators include an average class size of 20, a 92% attendance rate, and a 92% staff retention rate. Additionally, less than 10% of students require remedial courses in college preparation, 88% of ninth graders are on track academically, and students enrolled in Career and Technical Education programs have a 94% graduation rate. On the ACT, 50% of students are proficient in English language arts, 43% in science, and 33% in math. Growth in English language arts and math remains consistent with state averages.

Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich emphasized the district’s commitment to continuous improvement.

“Today we celebrate the accomplishments of the past year while continuing to focus on growth and improvement,” he said. “We value the teamwork between home, school, and our community that helps our students grow academically and socially from kindergarten through 12th grade. It’s also important to note we still have work to do as a district and that will be our continued focus moving forward.”

The Illinois Report Card provides a snapshot of how schools are meeting student needs relative to statewide targets, with designations subject to change as overall school performance evolves. The district encourages families to review the full report cards online at https://kahoks.org//Our District/Illinois State Report Cards or request printed copies by contacting the district office.

