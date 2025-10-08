TROY - Max Weber of Civic Memorial was the race winner, while teammate Logan Kearbey placed fourth, and it helped the Eagles win the Madison County boys cross country meet Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Triad High School in Troy.

CM won the meet, which was ran as an all-comers meet instead of a split between small school and large school this year, with 38 points, with Highland finishing second at 68 points, Edwardsville was third with 85 points, the host Knights came in fourth with 90 points, and Roxana rounded out the top five with 142 points, Father McGivney Catholic was sixth with 156 points, in seventh place at Collinsville with 175 points, eighth place went to Metro-East Lutheran with 189 points, Granite City was ninth at 255 points, and Alton was 10th at 288 points. Marquette Catholic, Madison, and East Alton-Wood River also had runners who competed in the race, but did not record a team score.

Weber was the winner with a time of 15:39.2, with Caleb Knobloch of Highland came in second at 16:02.7, teammate Josh Knobloch was third at 6:05.6, Kearbey was fourth at 16:24.4, and Anthony Hardin of Roxana was fifth at 16:24.7.

Issac Cooper led the Redbirds with a time of 18:57.9, while Austin Jones came in at 19:47.5, and Elias Clark was in at 20:04.3. Carson Klasner led the Explorers with a time of 18:32.7, while Kanin Kelly was in at 22:44.2, and Jackson Dimitroff had a time of 31:11.8. In addition to Weber and Kearbey, CM saw Boden Duffy finish eighth at 16:30.3, and Jacob Cranford was 10th at 16:32.2

Chase Cummins finished in seventh, leading he Kahoks with a time of 16:27.4, with Daniel Gutierrez-Trejo in at 17:22.3, and Cooper James across the line at 17:58.5. Jack Whiteaker led the Tigers with a time of 16:53.8, while Colin Luitjohan came in at 16:56.4, and Ryder Schickedanz had a time of 17:07.9. Jack Shank and Lucas Abbot both led Metro-East, coming in at 17:38.7, while Dean Hemmer was right behind at 17:38.8.

The Griffins were led by Liam Schmidt. who's time was 16:55.6, with Connor Schmidt in at 16:59.9, and Aiden Schmidt was home at 17:49.8. Joel Farone led the Warriors with a time of 17:48.8, while Kyle Barham had a time of 19:10.5, and both Issac Beatty and Desmond Hart came in at 19:13.3. To go along with the Knoblochs, Donnie Miller was in for the Bulldogs at 16:26.0, placing sixth.

Cooper Morales-Escobar was the lone runner for the Trojans, and was home at 25:15.9. To go along with Hardin's fifth place finish, the Shells saw Noah Crump in at 17;17.1, and Easton Johnson having a time of 17:18.5. Host Triad was led by Caden Miller, who came home in eighth place at 16:28.2, while Michael Schram was in at16:37.5, and Sam Skirball had a time of 17:00.8. LeBron Reed led the Oilers with a clocking of 17:51.1, and Tavin Wardein had a time of 22:36.3.

