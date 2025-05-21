BETHALTO – Civic Memorial hosted an IHSA Class 2A Boys Track and Field Sectional Wednesday afternoon at Hauser Field. The Eagles, as well as the Roxana Shells, qualified multiple athletes for next weekend’s state tournament.

Beginning in the field events, Roxana sophomore Zane Losch won the discus event with a throw of 47.87 meters, a PR for him that earned a trip to state. CM sophomore Johnny Raines was second (46.21 meters) and also qualified for state.

CM qualified a 4x400-meter relay team, taking third with a time of 3:28.74, a season best. The team was made up of Ty Brooks, Glenn Collins, Max Weber, and Tullio Zamperi. Roxana also ran a season best 3:32.97, just missing the state qualifying time of 3:30.40.

The Shells did, however, qualify in their 4x800-meter relay. The combination of Wyatt Doyle, Anthony Hardin, Talon Blas, and Noah McVey ran a season best 8:08.45, well inside the cutline of 8:20.60.

Getting into the distance events, starting with the 800-meter, CM went one-two. Collins ran a PR at 1:57.47 and Zamperi was right behind at 1:57.99, both qualifying for the state meet.

Roxana junior Anthony Hardin was fifth, also running a PR at 2:00.02, which was fast enough for a trip to state. Doyle just missed the cutline with a time of 2:03.08.

Weber took second in the two-mile with a time of 9:31.90, qualifying him for state in that event as well. He later finished second again in the one mile with a time of 4:26.84.

East St. Louis would win the sectional with a team score of 127 points. CM was fifth with 55 points, and Roxana was 11th with 27.

