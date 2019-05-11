JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Alex Webb hit a 1-0 pitch out to right field for a walk-off grand slam Friday as Jacksonville State defeated SIUE 6-2 in the opener of a three-game Ohio Valley Conference baseball series.

SIUE fell to 17-29 overall and 9-16 in OVC play. Jacksonville State improved to 28-21 overall and 17-8 in the OVC.

"It was a gut punch in the ninth but it was a good game against a good team," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "It didn't end the way we wanted it to. It was a good baseball game and we came up on the wrong end."

Braydon Bone (0-2) suffered the loss, allowing three of the runs over 1/3 of an inning. Bone followed started Collin Baumgartner and fellow reliever Chris Robinson. Baumgartner allowed two runs, just one earned, over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and he did not walk a batter.

"Collin was outstanding," Lyons said. "It's tough for Collin with his performance and we just didn't do enough in support of his efforts. He was sharp. And Chris Robinson did a nice job out of the pen."

The Cougars finished with seven hits. Brock Weimer finished 2-4 and accounted for both of SIUE's RBIs on a two-run single in the third inning.

"We barreled quite a few balls that didn't result as we wanted," Lyons said. "We put up a lot of quality at-bats against a really good arm."

JSU starter Garett Farmer worked six innings, allowing both runs on the seven SIUE hits. He struck out seven and did not walk a hitter.

Webb finished 2-5 at the plate with five RBIs for the Gamecocks.

SIUE and Jacksonville State continue the series with a 6 p.m. game Saturday. Right-hander Kenny Serwa will make the start for SIUE.

"We have a lot of confidence in Kenny," Lyons said. "The motto for the last five conference games is 'Find a way.'"

