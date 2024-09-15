EDWARDSVILLE - Quarterback Yale Weaver threw for four touchdown passes, and the Edwardsville defense caused three turnovers in the first half, which the offense converted into points, as the Tigers took a 41-7 win over Jackson, Mo., in a football game played Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday night at the Jackson Pit, but was postponed and changed to Edwardsville for Saturday after death and shooting threats were made against the Jackson school district on Friday, School was canceled, as were all extracurricular activities in the district out of caution on Friday, and the venue for the game was changed at the same time.

The Tigers bounced back very well from last week's loss to Indianapolis Lawrence Central, and head coach Kelsey Pickering was a very happy with the way the team bounced back to take the win over a good Indian side.

"That we had a good week of practice, and it showed on the field," Pickering said. "We've still got areas to clean up, and yeah, that's a good team. And so, I respect the heck out of that program, so for us to come out and have the performance that we had tonight, it's a big positive for us. Our kids needed to see the positives."

The Tigers had a time changed in week one against Chatham Glenwood, in which Edwardsville took a big win, and Pickering thought the change of time and venue didn't affect Jackson. Although the game was played at Edwardsville, the Tigers wore their road white jerseys, while the Indians wore home red.

"Oh, I don't know," Pickering said. "We did it week one, so, for us, I think it was obviously in our favor. I feel terrible Jackson did have to travel, and they lose a home game this year; that's not fun. I can sympathize with them. But I know coach (Ryan) Nesbit, and it didn't affect their team. And maybe it did, I don't know, but he had them prepared. So the change in the time didn't affect either program."

The offense was clicking very well on Saturday night, as the Tigers continue to progress well.

Article continues after sponsor message

"No, I just really think we clicked," Pickering said, "like we finally didn't shoot ourselves in the foot. We had mistakes, and I know we'll find them. That's what we have to do, but tonight was just a good positive of. We could still be better, but we've cleaned up some things from week one and week two, and that's what we have to do. Each week, we have to clean up the bad parts."

The defense also played well, forcing the three turnovers that led to 21 Tiger points, which played a huge factor in the outcome.

"You know what? They came out and did a good job," Pickering said, "and we'll evaluate that, too," he said with a bit of a laugh. "And that's the thing. Coach Nesbit will try talking about it, too, but to overcome three turnovers in the first half, that's hard for any program, I don't care how good you are. Being able to overcome that is very difficult.

"So, fortunately for us, we were on the other end of that tonight. But that was a nice piece for us to be able to get those turnovers and capitalize on them, too. Because when you get turnovers, and you don't get points from that, that's harder, I think, mentally. I think most of the first half was played on our side, which again, that's difficult for a team. And we've been there, before, I know that feeling, and it's hard to overcome Obviously, we all got to see what Jackson is. I mean, when they go fast, they're good. So, that's why I'm so proud of our coaches and our kids."

The Tigers took advantage of their first turnover, recovering a fumble at the Jackson 46, and it took Edwardsville four plays to cash in, Weaver throwing nine yards to Gavin Potthast with 4:32 left in the first to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. On the next Indian possession, an interception placed the ball on the Indians 11, which four plays later became a 17-yard scoring pass from Weaver to Clayton Lakatos that gave Edwardsville a 14-0 lead.

Another Jackson turnover in the second quarter helped the Tigers again, as they drove the field in 10 plays, which resulted in Lakatos' second touchdown catch of the night, from six yards out, to give the Tigers a 21-0 advantage late in the half. Jaivion Smith plunged in from one yard out with 2:15 left in the half to give the Tigers a 28-0 halftime lead, as the Tiger defense was effectively shutting down Jackson's hurry-up offense throughout the opening 24 minutes.

On the first possession after halftime, the Tigers executed a very good drive, that resulted in Devyon Hill-Lomax hauling in Weaver's fourth touchdown pass of the evening, from 10 yards out, to give Edwardsville at commanding 35-0 lead. The Indians broke the shutout bid by the Tiger defense with 4:11 left in the third, when quarterback Drew Parsons kept to the right side, and ran it from 35 yards to put Jackson on the board at 35-7.

The final Tiger touchdown came in the fourth, when Steven Moore, Jr. scored on a nice eight-yard run 2:15 from the end, but the conversion was missed, giving Edwardsville a 41-7 win, as the Tigers were able to run out the clock.

The Indians are now 1-2 and return home next Friday against Farmington, while Edwardsville is now 2-1, and opens the Southwestern Conference season against O'Fallon at home on Friday night. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.