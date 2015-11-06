St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Luke Weaver improved to 2-0 in the Arizona Fall League as he pitched four innings of shutout baseball to help the Surprise Saguaros to a 6-1 victory over the Peoria Javelinas on Friday. Weaver, who was consistently hitting between 95-97mph with his fastball, allowed two hits and struck out two batters.

The game was broadcast on MLB Network and also featured Charlie Tilson in centerfield and Aledmys Diaz, who drove in a pair of runs, starting at second base for the Saguaros.