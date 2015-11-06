St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Luke Weaver improved to 2-0 in the Arizona Fall League as he pitched four innings of shutout baseball to help the Surprise Saguaros to a 6-1 victory over the Peoria Javelinas on Friday. Weaver, who was consistently hitting between 95-97mph with his fastball, allowed two hits and struck out two batters.
The game was broadcast on MLB Network and also featured Charlie Tilson in centerfield and Aledmys Diaz, who drove in a pair of runs, starting at second base for the Saguaros.
Brian Walton, of The Cardinal Nation Blog, called into St. Louis Baseball Weekly from Arizona for a report on the game and discussion on several of the St. Louis prospects playing in the AFL–including Alex Reyes and Patrick Wisdom. Since this conversation, Walton has reported news that Alex Reyes has been pulled by the Cardinals from further activity in the AFL, which means he will not be starting the Fall Stars Game on Saturday evening as previously scheduled.