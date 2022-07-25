ALTON - Weather dependent, the final restoration (asphalt work) will start at the end of this week on U.S. Route 67 (Piasa Street) from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street in Alton.

The project started on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, and was projected to take about a month to complete.

Karen Cotton, Senior Manager, External Communications Illinois American Water, said the sanitary sewer has been installed in the latest U.S. 67 project.

Article continues after sponsor message

These were Cotton's comments on Monday, July 25, about the Alton progress:

"The crews are currently working on installing the casing pipe for the new water main that is crossing U.S. 67 at 9th Street," she said.

"Weather-dependent final restoration (asphalt work) will start at the end of this week. Once asphalt work is completed, the road will be striped and opened back up. For the most part, everything has gone as planned."

Cotton said the road closure in this area was needed for Illinois American Water to upgrade its water and wastewater infrastructure.

More like this: