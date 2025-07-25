Today’s high will reach 93 degrees with a low of 75. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning, turning partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. It will feel very hot, with temperatures feeling as high as 105 degrees in some spots. Humidity is high, making it feel even warmer.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday for Madison County. Heat index values could hit 111 degrees, so be sure to stay hydrated, avoid the sun when possible, and check on neighbors and family, especially the elderly and young children.

Allergy sufferers should note moderate mold levels and low pollen counts for grass, ragweed, and tree pollen. The UV index is high at 7, so sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended if you’re spending time outdoors.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for a high near 90 and a low around 75 with humid conditions and more scattered thunderstorms possible throughout the day. It will be partly sunny and still feel very warm, with a high feels like temperature around 105 degrees.

If you plan to be outside, try to schedule activities for early morning or evening to avoid the peak heat and storms. Keep cool and stay safe.

For more details, visit https://riverbender.com/weather.

