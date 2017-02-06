ST. LOUIS - There is no doubt about it, the Riverbend region is having some odd weather patterns for this time of year.

Temperatures topped 60 degrees today, but the National Weather Service in St. Louis says for the rest of today and tonight, relatively warm and humid air will move into the Mid Mississippi Valley ahead of a fast-moving storm system. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the front tonight.

Some of the storms tonight could be severe, mainly along and south of Interstate 70, with the primary threat being large hail in excess of 1 inch in diameter. Otherwise, warming trend to continue with temperatures at least 20 to 25 degrees above normal through Tuesday.

